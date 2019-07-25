Not everyone fantasizes about their wedding day. I, for one, did not. I liked the idea of feeling beautiful and being surrounded by everyone I loved, but when it came to the actual details (like the dress, the flowers, and the venue), nothing specific came to mind. When I was actually planning my wedding, I didn't have a vision board or Pinterest page that I'd been curating for years to turn to, and seeing as I'm a cool, secretive Scorpio, that shouldn't be a surprise. There are zodiac signs who dream about weddings, and those who don't, and my November 5 birthday lands me in the latter category.

So, which astrological signs can visualize themselves walking down the aisle someday? Naturally, signs that are known for being imaginative and dreamy probably have a clearer vision of what their big day may look like. But it's the sentimental zodiac signs who are known for both fantasizing and romanticizing that might already have everything from their shoes to their table settings picked out (even if they don't have a person to marry quite yet). Here are the signs who probably spend way too much time looking at engagement rings and cake vendors. Honestly, I hope I'm invited!

Pisces (Feb. 20th to March 20th) Shutterstock When it comes to sentimentality, Pisceans tend to have all the feels. People with this water sign tend to wear their heart on their sleeve, and though they may use dating apps, they probably would much prefer to live in an age of courting and wooing than liking and swiping. Pisceans love love, which means they often see the world behind rose-tinted glasses. Yes, they may be a little idealistic, but with their deep empathy and big imagination, that idealism can be put to really good use (particularly when it comes to dreaming up a wedding day). Anyone lucky enough to romance a Pisces is in for lots of sappiness and happy tears when it comes to their nuptials.

Libra (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Seeing as Libras are ruled by Venus, the planet that governs love and beauty, it's no surprise that this air sign also tends to doodle bridal gowns in their notebook margins. Libras love to create things that reflect their sophisticated tastes, and what better way to do that than with a wedding? This sign's ability to daydream and fantasize makes them excellent designers, decorators, and stylists. But Libras aren't all about aesthetics. Romantic relationships are very important for Libras, who often find peace in companionship. Consequently, they will be just as eager to tie the knot as they are to pull off the event of the year (and look really good while doing it).