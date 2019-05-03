When you close your eyes and imagine the future, what do you see? Is it all about your career? Is it about ambitions you want to achieve? Also, are you alone on this journey, or do you have a partner or even a spouse by your side? Is marriage even a part of your vision? For some people, the idea of settling down is not something they want, or they could go either way depending on if they happen to meet the right person. But for zodiac signs who see marriage in their future, their plans to wed is a no-brainer; Of course they want to commit to someone forever — in some cases, the sooner the better.

For some, it's about wanting the emotional security that comes with walking down the aisle and saying "I do" to spending forever with someone they love. For others, it's about about the comfort, tradition, and a desire to start a family with their partner. Whatever the case may be, if you're ready to get serious about settling down and getting married, then these astrological signs are on the same page about the future. Before you know it, it will be time to start booking that venue and picking out china patterns.

TAURUS (APRIL 20 TO MAY 20) Giphy For an earth sign like Taurus, the future needs to be one that is grounded on a firm foundation. They want a secure and stable life, which likely includes marriage and even a family. Ruled by Venus, the planet of love and beauty, this sign wants to be surrounded by the people they love, and to have the picture-perfect life. Fortunately, this is a sign with a huge warm heart and plenty of love to give, so anyone lucky enough to be loved by Taurus has a bright and stable future ahead.

CANCER (JUNE 21 TO JULY 22) Giphy When it comes to matters of the heart, Cancer always starts out on the defensive. That's because this is an extremely sensitive water sign, who feels both love and pain powerfully. However, in their heart of hearts, what this sign wants more than anything is to feel the security and safety that comes with commitment. So, of course Cancer has every intention of walking down the aisle... just as soon as they find a partner worth opening up to.

SCORPIO (OCT. 23 TO NOV. 21) Giphy While Scorpio may give off the vibe of being a sign that isn’t about relationships and commitment, that actually couldn’t be further than truth. Sure, this sign is very passionate and definitely likes to explore their... options. But behind it all, this is a soulful water sign that really just wants to feel a true and deep connection with someone who they can finally give all their trust to. They tend to withhold that because they have a issue with jealousy, so finding someone to settle down with who they can truly have confidence in marrying sounds like both a relief and their heart’s true desire.