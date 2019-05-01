Planning a wedding can be a lot of work. From foods to flowers and everything in between, there can be tons of behind-the-scenes action before saying "I do" in front of all your friends. Whether you're a total Pinterest master or you started planning your perfect wedding when you were still in grade school, you may have the entire day already figured out. But if you're still looking for your favorite wedding trend, it can be fun to see how your zodiac sign can inspire you.

Weddings are a time for family and celebration. From wearing the perfect outfit to serving the best foods — your wedding is a day to share the love you've found with your spouse-to-be with all of your loved ones. Of course, no matter your sign, wedding trends are completely what you make of them. If you're drawn to traditional ceremonies or have always wanted an island wedding, you know what's right for you. But if you're debating between invitations or can't seem to settle on the perfect #wedding #hashtag, your zodiac sign can be like a celestial compass, leading you towards your perfect fairytale ending.

Here is every zodiac sign's favorite wedding trend.

Aries (March 21–April 19): Destination Weddings Seth Mourra/Stocksy Adventurous Aries is a thrill seeker. When they find the one they're meant to be with, they will want to celebrate it by going somewhere beautiful and sharing their adventure with all their loved ones. For this ram, a destination wedding is the perfect balance of excitement and celebration.

Taurus (April 20–May 20): *All* The Pre-Wedding Parties Sean Locke/Stocksy Taurus likes the finer things in life. When tying the knot, this bull would love to have an engagement party, a bridal shower, a bachelorette party, and any other chance to get their friends together (and get some serious presents.)

Gemini (May 21–June 20): #Wedding #Hashtags Kathryn Swayze/Stocksy Geminis are social butterflies. These twins love to connect with everyone around them — especially on the web. When it comes to planning a wedding, Gemini will be all over creating the perfect wedding hashtag to link all their friends and family.

Cancer (June 21–July 22): A Hometown Wedding Tana Teel/Stocksy For these caring crabs, home really is where the heart is. When Cancer ties the knot, hosting their wedding in their hometown can be the perfect way to bring aspects of the past into their future.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22): A Big Entrance Leah Flores/Stocksy When it comes to gracing the world as a newly married couple for the first time, for Leo the lion, there's no other option than to go big. Leos want all eyes on them during their wedding — especially when they first enter their reception.

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22): Elaborate Invitations Milles Studio/Stocksy Virgos are big time planners. From guesstimating their guest list to visualizing their seating charts — Virgos will be all over their Save The Date's, invitations, and RSVPs. When it comes to sending elaborate invites with amazing fonts and colors, wedding invitations can be the most important thing to a Virgo.

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22): Personalized Gift Candles Sidney Morgan/Stocksy Ruled by Venus, Libras are drawn to all the pleasures of life. For an unforgettable parting gift, these dreamy scales are likely to create their own personal scented candles for their guests, to keep their love burning even after the honeymoon.

Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21): Private Vows Jess Craven/Stocksy Scorpios are intense. When it comes to sharing how they feel about the one they love, they are likely to write they own incredibly personal vows — to be shared in private before the big wedding reception starts.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21): Fancy Finger Foods Gabriel (Gabi) Bucataru/Stocksy Sagittarius lives for new experiences and fresh flavors. They'll be drawn to serving guests tapas-style small plates and hors d'oeuvres, rather than buffet or sit-down style meals. Finger foods will let fiery Sag move around the party, mingling with their entire guest list while packing a major punch of flavor.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan.19): Cash > Registries Alexey Kuzma/Stocksy Always the planner, Cappy is likely to (politely) hop on the trend of asking guests to for money, rather than a literal present. Whether they're saving up for a house or apartment, or would just want the financial security, a Capricorn bride would probably rather have money than a new mixer.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18): Gender Neutral Wedding Party ADDICTIVE CREATIVES/Stocksy Always one to do things their own way, quirky Aquarius is likely to open their wedding party to all of their friends. Whether they want their siblings involved in their wedding or they have besties of all genders, having a gender neutral wedding party is a wedding dream for creative Aquarius.