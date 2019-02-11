Etsy's Top Wedding Trends For 2019 Have A Throwback That'll Make You Fall In Love All Over Again

Here comes the bride, because it's officially wedding planning season. Now that you have the beautiful new bling, it's time to start planning the thing. Everyone's predicting new trends that everyone will want to have this year. If your wedding bells will be ringing some time soon, you'll love Etsy's top wedding trends for 2019 that include some major throwbacks that will make you feel nostalgic.

From your dress to your decor, Etsy can be like the perfect wedding planner. With a simple search, you can find pretty much anything you're looking for. I love going to Etsy when I need something unique, personal, and trendy. In fact, I use Etsy's top trends all the time to get the 4-1-1 on what's really in. If you're also looking for major inspo on your big day, you might want to check out these eight trends that Etsy believes to be must-haves in 2019. It definitely takes some of the stress off of you as you're trying to make yours a ceremony to remember.

Even if you are not the one who's getting married this year, but just taking your duties as bridesmaid seriously, you'll fall head-over-heels in love with many of these items. Who knows, you might see something that you want to say, "I do" to.

1 Make A Statement With Your Sleeves Arabelle Boho Wedding Dress $1,350 Etsy This wedding dress is the epitome of boho-chic. The long lace sleeves bell out at the ends for a truly dreamy look that certainly makes a statement. Complete this style by wearing a bright flower crown in your hair on your big day. You want to stand out on your big day with a dress that has everyone in awe. This year, Etsy wants you to take center stage with a dress that has statement sleeves. Gorgeous long sleeves are perfect for a boho bride who wants to flow down the aisle in something like a silk chiffon kaftan or something in white vintage lace.

2 Rethink Your Headpiece With A Veil Alternative Feather Headpiece $465.55 Etsy There's just something so romantic about having white feathers in your hair that makes this headpiece so gorgeous. Instead of the traditional veil, you'll stand out with a crown of brass feathers that fan out to ivory white ones. It's so beautiful that I'd find any excuse to wear this over and over again, even after my wedding day. Veils are a go-to wedding tradition, but you might be looking for something different for your headwear. Instead of a veil to top off the look, go with an alternative like a silk bow or a tulle turban headband. If you're a truly non-traditional bride, you might want to try a classic felt fedora to take it up a notch — in ivory, of course.

3 Throw It Back With A Hint Of '90s Style Holographic Wedding Place Cards $1.99 Etsy The '90s are back, and that means you want holographic everything. Who doesn't love that futuristic rainbow look that dominated the '90s fashion and style? If you're living for the nostalgia, you'll love these holographic place cards from Etsy. You can even personalize them with each of your guests' names. With velvet scrunchies and oversized overalls, you may have noticed that the '90s are back. The nostalgia is real, and I am so here for it. If you're also living in a '90s world, you'll adore these throwback trends for your own ceremony. Instead of butterfly clips in your hair, you can have a butterfly crown, and you'll be dancing to Madonna all night long with your tulle polka dot cape on.

4 Make It Eco-Friendly With Sustainable Decor Dried Flower Confetti $8.50 Etsy When it's time to throw the confetti, be eco-friendly with dried flowers instead. Not only are these better for the environment, but the bright colors are gorgeous. You can even pick out colors to match your bouquet with choices like pink, purple, and white. If you want to have an eco-friendly wedding, you'll love Etsy's sustainable decorations. Not only are these decorations gorgeous, but you'll feel better knowing that you're making a positive impact on the planet. Instead of having your guests use plastic all night, get some reusable glass straws that they can sip away on. Then, when you're ready to send out thank you cards, send out seed paper ones that can be used to grow beautiful wildflowers.

5 Switch Up The Look With Unexpected Textures Small Velvet Guest Book $52 Etsy Velvet is everywhere nowadays, and I'm loving the comeback. Not only do I love the soft texture, but the shine really looks regal. If you love velvet just as much as me, switch it up with an unexpected velvet guest book for your wedding ceremony. When you think of wedding textures, you may normally think of silk and lace. However, in 2019, it's time to switch it up with some unexpected textures. You and bae can sport leather with a leather bow tie and leather bouquet wrap for your flowers. There are even origami bow ties that will look adorable on all of the groomsmen, or even your pup if he's joining in on the ceremony.

6 Share Secret Messages Just For You And Your SO You’ve Got Mail Personalized Cufflinks $28.09 Etsy These mini letter cufflinks are an adorable gift to give your partner. With each love letter, you can write your very own secret message just for them to see. You can make it cheesy like, "You will forever be my always," or something totally unique that's an inside joke. As exciting as wedding planning can be, the most important part is standing next to your fiancé and saying, "I do." You love each other so much, and want to do something special like sending secret messages on your big day. You can get your bae something to wear with a hidden love note inside like an embroidered tie or tie bar clip.

7 Have Unconventional Seating Charts Fresh Leaf Wedding Place Card $2 Etsy You won't beleaf how gorgeous these fresh leaf wedding place cards are. Each one is handmade with your guests' names on them. Not only are they a standout detail for your wedding decor, but these are biodegradable for an eco-friendly ceremony. Seating charts help your guests know where to sit at the reception. Etsy is here to help you have an extra special wedding with unconventional seating charts. For the couple with wanderlust, you might love these vintage luggage tags or plant escort cards for an outdoor reception.