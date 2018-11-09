Would you like the fun and ease of hanging out with a friend plus the option for consistent and casual sex, but with none of the pressures and responsibilities of being in an actual relationship? If you were like, "Yes, please!" then you might be one of the zodiac signs that prefer to be friends with benefits over being someone's official BF or GF. Being friends with benefits can be a great arrangement for people who are too busy or uninterested in dating, but still want to spend time with someone they like and occasionally hook up. Being FWB is kind of like sexually and socially multitasking!

Of course, there are potential downsides to having a friend with benefits, and if things really go south you risk losing the friendship entirely. Intimacy and comfort can create affection and attachment, which could lead to one of you developing feelings for the other that cross into romantic territory. If that's what you both want — mazel tov! But if not, then things can get tricky.

If you're a sign that is reticent to commit to a serious relationship, prefers keeping your options open, but still loves being social and sexual, you probably are all about that FWB life. If you can be clear with boundaries and not get emotionally attached, then you're well equipped to navigate the terms of a friends with benefits situation, like these three zodiac signs.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Stocksy/ChelseaVictoria Gemini is clever, enthusiastic, and up for anything, which makes them a great friend and a fun rabble-rouser. Gemini can also be flighty, hard to pin down, and inconsistent. Due to their indecisiveness, Gemini sometimes can't make up their mind between flats or heels, much less whether they want to date someone or just be friends. So FWB is kind of Gemini's ideal situation. It's flexible, it's low pressure, and it leaves their options open, which Gemini is all about. Gemini is fully capable of forming an emotional connection with someone, it's just that they might get bored and look to the next shiny thing to entertain them at any given moment. That's why a FWB is definitely up Gemini's alley.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 19) Stocksy/leahflores Sagittarius is the most independent sign of the zodiac, so committing to a serious relationship takes work, sacrifice, and dedication. These are all things that Sagittarius can certainly handle, but until they find "the one," they'd rather not exert all that effort. Sagittarius prefers being able to do their own thing, but this intellectual sign does love interesting people and new experiences. Having a friend with benefits is perfect for Sagittarius because they can spend time with someone they like and are intrigued by, explore their sexual side, and still maintain the freedom they love so much.