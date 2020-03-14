While there are endless memories to be made and countless Irish kisses to be had, let's not forget that St. Patrick's Day has the potential to get a little messy. Sometimes, when you mix alcohol and emotions, you could end up with whole lot more than you bargained for. Speaking of which, these zodiac signs are most likely to start a fight on St. Patrick's Day 2020 — Cancer, Capricorn, and Pisces — and they've got astrology to thank for that. While every sign in the zodiac is capable of going a little too hard on the festivities, there are a few reasons why those born under the influence of the aforementioned trio might start arguments left and right.

This St. Paddy's Day is a highly volatile one. For one thing, both the moon — ruler of emotions — and Mars — ruler of conflict — are joining forces in determined and unrelenting Capricorn. When the moon and Mars meet, it's hard to put a lid on your feelings. If you're feeling angry or threatened, it might be all the more difficult to have self-control. Let's also not forget that St. Patrick's Day always takes place during overly sensitive and irrational Pisces season, and this one also happens when Mercury — planet of thought — is in Pisces as well. Chances are, people will be choosing emotions over logic, and it might not be easy to find a level-headed communicator in the room.

Here's why these zodiac signs might be fighting on St. Patrick's Day 2020:

Cancer: You Might Get Into An Argument With Someone

Slow your roll, Cancer. During this year's St. Paddy's Day, you might feel extremely emotional when dealing with other people and ready to start an argument at the first sign of tension. After all, both the sensitive moon and fighter Mars are in your seventh house of partnerships, coloring the way you deal with other people.

However, instead of creating conflict, you can use this energy to forge some super intimate connections with others. Allow yourself to be vulnerable and try not to let your defense mechanisms kick before you get a chance to work through your issues.

Capricorn: You Could Feel Even More Assertive Than Usual

You're wearing your heart on your sleeve this St. Patrick's Day, Capricorn. Unfortunately, that also means you're this much closer to being a little too honest with others. With both the emotional moon and aggressive Mars in your first house of the self, you might be unable to hide how you're truly feeling. If someone puts you off or gets you going, you might not be able to stop (or you simply might not care to). Remember who your audience is and try your best to think before you act, because you might be feeling extra impulsive.

Pisces: You May Feel Overconfident

With both the sun and Mercury in your first house of the self, you're feeling very in touch with who you are. While this is an extremely confident and powerful time, it does have the tendency to make you want to take things a little too far. You might think it's all fun and games at first, and all of a sudden, a play fight becomes a real fight. There's a fine line between having a good time and pushing something that doesn't want to be pushed. Make sure you're not making decisions you might regret in the morning.