24 St. Patrick's Day Puns For Instagram That'll Shamrock Your World This March

In the words of Michael Scott from The Office: "I'm not superstitious, but I am a little stitious." Personally speaking, I don't necessarily believe in the power of dreamcatchers or wishing on eyelashes. I don't consider Friday the 13th to be scary, despite what the scary movies and stories say. But, I do believe in luck and all the good fortune that comes along with it. You can find me waiting for shooting stars to cross the night sky, or searching for four-leaf clovers in the middle of March. Oh, and did I mention that one of the luckiest days of the year is right around the corner? I plan on celebrating this holiday to the fullest, and am already gathering St. Patrick's Day puns for Instagram and all things green.

This St. Patrick's Day, you may be gearing up to attend a lively parade in clover-shaped sunglasses, and watch those movies you loved growing up, like Leap Year and The Luck of the Irish. Your hometown or city might be hosting pub crawls for your crew, or traditional feasts where you can try beef stew and cabbage, too. (Personally, put me down for all of it.)

I'd love to head to New York City and watch people dressed up like leprechauns wander down the major avenues. I would put green glitter in my hair, and hope that any luck I found reversed the effects of Mercury retrograde. (Yes, I do believe in the planets and their magical powers.) I'd take a bunch of pictures of my best friends smiling and enjoying being in paddy mode. Then, I'd post one of those pictures on social media, after applying filters from the best editing apps of the year. I'd also choose one of these 24 captions that'll totally shamrock your world.

1. "You're my lucky charm."

2. "Shamrockin' and rollin' with my best friends."

3. "I'll never get clover St. Patrick's Day."

4. "Irish every day could be St. Patrick's Day."

5. "The paddy don't start until I walk in."

6. "Did someone say shenanigans?"

7. "Irish you were here."

8. "I lepre-can't even right now."

9. "You're the cutest clover in the patch."

10. "We like to paddy."

11. "This holiday always shamrocks my world."

12. "Zero lucks given on St. Patrick's Day."

13. "Can't pinch this."

14. "Don't worry, beer happy."

15. "I'm in parade and paddy mode."

16. "Let's parade the snack table and celebrate St. Patrick's Day."

17. "Words cannot espresso how much I love St. Patrick's Day."

18. "Thank brew very much for celebrating St. Patrick's Day with me."

19. "My best friends are looking pitcher-perfect in green."

20. "St. Patrick's Day has stolen a pizza my heart."

21. "I be-leaf in the clovers and magic of St. Patrick's Day."

22. "Don't leaf before the night is over."

23. "Wear green or leaf."

24. "Irish you a very happy St. Patrick's Day!"

I hope you be-leaf me when I say that luck is in the air, especially with St. Patrick's Day right around the corner. Leprechauns are leaving their pots of gold underneath vibrant rainbows, and horseshoes are turning up left and right. Embrace all the good vibes that come your way.

Everything you've been looking and hoping for is right here, in the spirit of St. Patrick's Day. All you need to do is put on a festive look and break out your camera lens. Let the world know that you're ready to paddy — to shamrock and roll on social media and beyond.