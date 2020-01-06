Whether you and your boo always struggle to find a compromise or you can't seem to keep your cool under pressure, astrology may be the celestial catalyst behind your relationship problems. While all relationships have their share of healthy conflict, these zodiac sign pairings with the most tumultuous relationships may encounter a little more friction than others. In fact, they may even argue about why they argue.

Though you and your boo may love each other more than anything, it can be natural to feel frustrated or confused because of the tension in your relationship. Of course, you never need to put up with conflict that crosses the line. While passion can be a good thing, it's important to be mindful and considerate of your words and actions, no matter how upset you are. If you're feeling tired of fighting with your boo or think that you need to take some space, it's always OK to step away from your partner and check in with yourself. No matter your sign, working through your problems in a supportive way is an important part of being in a partnership.

Here are the three zodiac sign pairings with the most tumultuous relationships.

Shutterstock

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21) + Taurus (April 20–May 20) Taurus and Sagittarius are like night and day. Or rather, Taurus is like a cozy night in the comfort of your own home, and Sagittarius is like an impromptu day trip to a city you've never been to. While these signs both enjoy sharing good food and love to watch movies and go to the theater, Sag's need for constant excitement may stress out steadfast Taurus, to the point of some serious tension. Taurus is the definition of sticking to your comfort zone, while Sag likes to live on the edge. Though with enough communication, they can find a compromise, these two signs may face some serious emotional highs and lows along the way.

Gemini (May 21–June 20) + Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22) Despite Gemini and Virgo sharing a ruling planet (shout out to Mercury), these two signs may struggle to really connect in a romantic way. Gemini is all about childlike wonder and exploration. One to stop and smell the roses, this air sign wants to laugh, play, and grow for their entire lives. While this may sound good to other air signs, analytical Virgo is practically allergic to wasting time. Into lists and rules, Virgo likes to keep to a strict timeline and gets stressed out by "going with the flow." While these signs often make for supportive and loving friends, they may run into conflict and stress if they try to take things to the next level.