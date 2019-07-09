If you text your partner every time your coworker eats a smelly sandwich or you like to send them pics when you get your hair cut, you may have developed texting routines in your relationship. According to Cox, breaking those routines/texting friends or family rather than your partner can be a big signal that you're ready to walk away.

"There are subtle changes too, like who you reach out to when something good or bad happens," Cox says. "Before, you would have texted your partner about your big news, whether it’s a promotion or a huge fight with your parents, but now you rely on a someone else for support."

Your friends and your partner don't need to compete for your time or attention; you have plenty of love to give them both. But if you find yourself leaning on your friends and family more, it may be helpful to consider why you don't want to share your excitement with your partner. Additionally, if your partner is wondering why you're not being as open with them, it can be kind to let them in on what you're feeling. No one wants to be left in the dark. Breaking up with someone can feel super intimidating, but if you know it's the right thing to do, it can be kinder to do it sooner than later.

From sending shorter texts to texting friends and family instead of your partner — there are lots of signals that you want to breakup with your partner that go beyond your literal message. Breakups are hard! But it's always OK to do what's right for you in a relationship. If you're feeling like you need some space, try talking to your partner about where your head is at. Although texting can be a quick way to get your message across, sometimes, the hard convos are better had IRL.