"Trying to understand why you have [those boundaries]," is a clear sign that your partner respects them, Ritter says. Giving your partner the benefit of the doubt might also be helpful, because it's possible they're just trying to wrap their head around what you need, not purposely trying to disrespect you.

"Sometimes it takes a while for someone to truly understand what your boundaries are," he says. What's important is that they're trying. If they're not, sit them down and talk about why you feel they aren't making an effort to incorporate the boundaries into your relationship. But remember, like Ritter says, it can take time for your partner to fully understand what you need, so that doesn't necessarily mean they don't respect your boundaries.

People like to feel appreciated, so if your partner is respecting your boundaries, consider thanking them for being understanding. "When someone does respect your boundaries, positive reinforcement is so important," Ritter says. It shows that you appreciate them going the extra mile to accommodate your wants and needs.

While you may feel appreciation at random times, Townsend says, "The best time to acknowledge how you feel respected is in the moment or immediately after. It can be as simple as thanking your partner for how they showed an awareness of and acted according [to] your boundary. Being specific and sharing how it made you feel goes a long way."

If you haven't noticed these signs, don't stress. It's very possible your partner shows their respect for your boundaries in their own way. But, if you have noticed your partner doing any of these things, give them a big thanks. Even though respect should be a given in any relationship, it's still nice to hear, "Thank you for being so understanding." And remember: Your boundaries are yours. A good partner will respect them, no matter what.

