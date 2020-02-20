If you've ever had your heart broken, you know the acute devastation that can result from this experience, and you know how long it can take to heal from it as well. Unfortunately, this isn't something you can avoid entirely — after all, there are always risks involved in relationships, as no one can control or predict how they will play out. That said, it's worth pointing out the particular Myers-Briggs personalities who will never break your heart. These are the types of partners you can count on to always look out for your emotional well-being.

The Introversion/Extroversion and Sensing/Intuition preferences don't seem to have a significant impact on this quality. However, Feelers may be less likely to break your heart than Thinkers given that they always take your feelings into account when making decisions about the relationship. Additionally, Judgers are more likely to think through the consequences of their actions rather than act spontaneously, which means if they do decide that a breakup makes sense, they will have given much consideration to why, as well as how, when, and where to execute it. That level of forethought allows them to ensure that a split is as painless as possible.

Of course, breaking someone's heart is not always intentional. Moreover, just as not all of the following personality types are immune to accidentally hurting someone they love. Rather, these Myers-Briggs types will likely do everything in their power not to break your heart — and what more can you ask for?

ESFJ

Like their introverted counterparts, ESFJs make highly empathetic and responsible partners. But what makes them stand out is their rock-solid loyalty — once they've committed to you, nothing can distract them or make them stray from your all-important bond. The Consul has a strong moral compass, and they use it to guide every choice they make in relationships. So, they're unlikely to be reckless when it comes to your feelings because underlying their decisions is a sense of what's right and wrong. Stability and security are extremely important to the ESFJ, which is why they'd rather put in the effort to build a long-term relationship rather than hop from person to person. Once they're in a committed relationship, they're all about preserving the status quo. In fact, they can be pretty conflict-averse, so they'll go out of their way to keep the peace with their partner. One of The Consul's downfalls is that they tend to care too much what other people think of them — especially their loved ones. But the upside of this is that they care deeply about their partner's feelings, and they're extra careful not to hurt or offend them in any way.