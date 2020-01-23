Some people live for the flowers just because, the lunch box love notes, and the sappy Instagram captions on your latest envy-inducing couple's pic. Others, on the other hand, are less likely to appreciate such moves. It's not that they don't feel love just as strongly — they just show it and experience it in a very different way. The Myers-Briggs personality types who think romance is cheesy are more likely to appreciate practical support than grand gestures. In other words, with these types, you may need to pump the brakes on all those mushy texts and consider showing your affection in a new way.

Here's the thing about romance: It's pretty difficult to define because every person has a different idea of what's truly romantic, and that's where love languages come into play. While one person may love when their partner expresses their adoration verbally, another person may prefer when their SO helps them out with something or makes physical contact. That said, according to The Oxford Dictionary, romance is defined as "a feeling of excitement and mystery associated with love." And while some people may express those feelings freely, that may simply not come naturally to non-romantic types.

With all that in mind, you may want to think twice before you pen an epic love letter to one of these Myers-Briggs types.

ESTJ Shutterstock Loyal, dedicated, patient, and honest — ESTJs have quite a few qualities that make them excellent partners. Just don’t expect them to lay on the romance. To The Executive, following through on their commitments and building mutual respect are the most romantic things in the world. While they may not be excellent at expressing their feelings for you verbally, they’ll show them through their actions — in fact, there’s hardly anything they won’t do for you. The ESTJ is hardly spontaneous, so they’re also not the type to take you on an impromptu romantic getaway, or suddenly stray from their carefully organized date plan. That’s because this personality type values order and predictability. Sometimes, they struggle to relax, and they get so focused on the facts over feelings that they may come across as stoic. While the ESTJ may not be super touchy-feely, they have their own unique way of demonstrating how much they care about you: by doing exactly what they say they’re going to do, and putting in a tremendous amount of effort to gain and keep your trust.