Spoiler alert: It's really, really hot outside. And despite spending all winter daydreaming about cute summertime outfits, my closet is seriously leaving me hanging right now, as a lot of my cutest outfits are too heavy or uncomfortable to wear out in this heat. As a result, I've been online shopping like nobody's business, and I'm here to present to you three lightweight summer 2019 outfits perfect for even the hottest, most humid days. No matter how sweaty and cranky I get, looking cute is still a ~high priority concern~ for me, and if you feel the same, read on for some foolproof outfit recipes that will keep you looking cool and feeling comfortable.

Boho Everyday Ease

This might come as a surprise, but I actually prefer to wear pants in the summer instead of shorts. Hear me out! As a mid-size girl, my summer chub rub is real, so lightweight, flowy pants are a way more comfortable option than super short, rigid denim cutoffs. Lately, I've been reaching for my Aerie Desert Nomad Pants ($40, ae.com) a lot, and I'm hoping to snag the reddish version, Cinnabar, before the summer ends. These babies come in sizes XXS through XXL, and I can't recommend them enough. I also recommend stocking up on a go-to white top to pair with your patterned pants — the Hanky Panky Organic Cotton Crop Top in White ($48, hankypanky.com) is my wear-with-anything essential, and it's also available in plus sizing. Score!

With an everyday look like this, I'm most likely throwing these pieces on to run errands around the city, so I'd throw on a neutral flat like the Alias Mae Thaia Cutout Slide Sandal ($140, nordstrom.com), one that looks cute and is still super walkable. I'd finish off the look with some sunnies, like the Quay Dragonfly Sunglasses ($60, quayaustralia.com), which have a pinky-orange tint that compliments the Aerie pants, and voila! A perfect lightweight outfit idea with some major bohemian flair.

One & Done

Too hot outside to use your brain? Real talk, we've all been there! On these days, I prefer to opt for a maxi dress — it's a throw-on-and-go option that requires little effort to style. Two dreamy dresses catching my eye right now are the JNSQ Clare Dress ($99, lajnsq.com), a whimsical white number with French-Carrie-Bradshaw-meets-prairie-girl vibes, and the Eloquii Tie-Front Maxi Dress ($70, eloquii.com), the ultimate breezy, navy shift with an ultra-flattering tie around the middle that keeps the waist looking snatched. Like I said, I still want to look cute, even in the heat!

I'd pair both of these maxi dresses with a simple white sneaker to ground the look with a more casual vibe. The Nothing New Women's Low Tops ($95, nothingnew.com) are currently high on my wishlist, as the eco-friendly brand's footwear selection features uppers and laces that are made with 100% post-consumer plastic. How cool is that? I'd throw on a sunhat to help me keep cool — something classic, like the San Diego Hat Co. Ultrabraid Sun Brim Hat ($46, qvc.com) — and the look would be complete.

Stylish Summer Night

Dressing for summer nights can be the most difficult task of all, since already-sweaty bars, clubs, and rooftops become even more greusome in extreme heat. Yuck, can't I just stay home? When I do brave it, my go-to move is to slip into something satin; the fabric looks luxe, and even if my outfit's silhouette is simple, the material makes it look super fancy. I've also notice light-colored satin fabrics help to mask sweat stains, just a low-key FYI. This summer, I'm dreaming of the Champagne Ruched Satin Top ($28, prettylittlething.com) and Champagne Ruched Satin Mini Skirt ($32, prettylittlething.com) set from PrettyLittleThing in particular. So cute.

To keep with the summer vibes, I'd pair this dressed-up set with a shoe that features a chunkier shape and a more casual texture, like the Universal Threads Aurora Straw Espadrille Wedges ($35, target.com). After, I'd throw on some jewelry and call the look complete. If you're a throw-your-hair-in-a-pony kind of girl in the heat, opt for a statement earring like the BaubleBar Amazon Drop Earring ($58, niemanmarcus.com) that will really draw the eyes up. Looking for that one ~special~ piece to invest in this summer? Try out this year's anklet trend with the Mejuri x Tamara Mellon Link Up Anklet ($195, mejuri.com). Because it's made in 14k solid gold, you can wear it all summer without having to worry about it fading. Plus, it's basically what dainty gold jewelry dreams are made of.

See? Dressing for the heat can still be chic! Whether or not you have these exact pieces, use these outfit ideas as inspo and get ready for the "How do you look so cute right now?" compliments to roll in.