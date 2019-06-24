While pukka shell necklaces, seashell earrings, and pearl everything might be dominating this season's jewelry trends, there's one decorative trinket in particular that I'm especially excited about. The summer 2019 anklet trend brings me back to days when wearing Juicy Couture sweatpants and Dooney & Bourke handbags was cool, and seeing as everything from the mid-2000s is once again in style it's exceedingly appropriate. Anklets are back with a huge bang, so get excited to add some pep to your step a la Carrie Bradshaw.

I've seen anklets cropping up everywhere in the streets of New York City, often on the ankles of the most enviably fire dressers around. From colorful beaded versions to those featuring delicate gold charms, their styles truly run the gamut. In light of the aforementioned shell and pearl jewelry trends that have been dominating as of late, many anklets also feature a rather aquatic theme. Peruse some of the best options on the market below, pick your faves, and find some cute strappy sandals to wear them with — they'll add an unexpected pop of charm to any outfit you rock.

Beach Babe

Featuring miniature charms in the shapes of a seashell and a silver dollar, this anklet's for anyone who can't get enough of the beach. Thanks to its silver color way and understated appeal, it's a style you can wear to pretty much any occasion.

Bright Idea

It might be delicate, but what this anklet lacks in substance it makes up for in color and shine.

What The Shell

Like a super dainty charm bracelet for your foot!

Missing Links

This is an anklet that'll turn heads on the street no matter how fast you're walking! Featuring an oversized golden chain as well as one that's delicate, it's part edgy, part glam.

Natural Instincts

Between its wooden and glass beads an natural color palette, there's nothing that's not to like about this beautiful summery pick.

Charmed, I'm Sure

Another option if you love delicate chains with equally sweet charms! This one is dotted with mini seashells and the occasional pearl — because why not rock three jewelry trends in one?

Daisy Chain

This is my favorite option of the bunch thanks to its summery color palette and the tiny beaded daisies that dot its circumference.

Gold Standard

Pukka shells the elevated way. This anklet is so beautiful I'd wear it with my favorite LBD and platform sandals for a perfect date night look.

Chill Out

If a beachy vacation is in your near future, consider throwing this on for the entirety of your trip.

Three's Company

There's no such thing as too many pukkas.

Wear the Rainbow

These are certainly not your grandmother's pearls!

Heart to Heart

This anklet made of interlocking hearts would be great for anyone whose style skews more minimalistic or straightforward.

Mother of Pearls

This anklet is perfect for everyday wearing thanks to its charmless design and universal style.