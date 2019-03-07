Fashion is embracing color, texture, patterns, unusual silhouettes, extreme ornamentation, and more in over-the-top ways, which has made for exceedingly exciting Fashion Months as of late. Naturally, summer 2019 dress trends reflect those more-is-more design tendencies so get ready to turn up the dial on your seasonal style. If you prefer to keep your look streamlined and monochromatic, fear not. There are trends that can still appease your sartorial taste, just in slightly different ways. But if camp with a capital C is your speed, prepare to drool over the dresses that are to come this summer.

Below, six of the biggest dress trends set to hit in just a couple of months, with two beautiful options to shop for each. These selections are only the beginning of what retailers will be rolling out, so if you don't see one that strikes your fancy (doubtful) your perfect style is sure to arrive in no time.

Scarf Print

Get excited to channel your 2000s self with this trend, which sees the rebirth of the silk scarf in dress form. The all-over print will make your look instantly eye-popping, whether you opt for a style boasting a mini or maxi hemline. I'd pair it with a pair of leather boots and gold hoops for an especially sophisticated throwback feel.

Scarf-print shirt dress $100 Mango Buy Now

Equestrian Scarf Pinafore Dress $95 Topshop Buy Now

Fringe

Add some swing to your step by choosing a dress embellished with fringe. It'll infuse your look with playful fun and will make nights out dancing feel extra, extra fun. Fringe and floral is an excellent pairing so find a dress that combines them both.

ASOS DESIGN Curve fringe cami midi dress in mixed floral print $55.50 ASOS Buy Now

Asymmetric Fringe Dress $125 & Other Stories Buy Now

Ruched Details

Whether you prefer pieces void of prints or embrace as much pattern play as you can, ruching is an awesome way to make any type of dress feel elevated and highly designed. The subtle rippling of the fabric can also help with fit, so go ahead and gather up dresses that fit the bill of this trend.

Ruched Satin Minidress TOPSHOP $75 Nordstrom Buy Now

Ruched Waist Long Sleeve Dress with Slits $43 Eloquii Buy Now

Cold Shoulders

Brigitte Bardot, your sartorial legacy lives on! Dresses featuring exposed shoulders of all types, from off-the-shoulder necklines to an asymmetrical neckline, are timelessly cool.

CITY CHIC Off The Shoulder Dress $119 Nordstrom Buy Now

Bambi One-Shoulder Dress $179 Free People Buy Now

Feather Details

This trend is perfect if you've got a fancy summer wedding or birthday party coming up. Feathers in their most glamorous form are in this year, taking it back to the 1920s when flapper girls and fashion darlings du jour also indulged in the trend. Find a dress with feathery hemlines and lots of beads and let your inner Daisy Buchanan shine.

ASOS DESIGN Feather Trim Sequin Midi Dress $119 ASOS Buy Now

Feather Hem Sheath Dress CHELSEA28 $159 Nordstrom Buy Now

Crochet

If you've got a grandma that's super handy, ask if she'll make you a crochet dress. Styles boasting a handmade look are in, so no matter whether you're looking for a sheer beach cover-up or a '70s-inspired daytime dress, this trend is one you need to pay attention to.

UO Flower Power Crochet Midi Dress $119 Urban Outfitters Buy Now

CROCHET DRESS $70 Zara Buy Now

Which trend strikes your fancy? With so many textures, colors, and silhouettes to choose from, there's bound to be one that'll become your signature summer look.