When I say I've been wearing American Eagle jeans for at least a decade, I'm in no way overdramatizing my love for the brand. I picked up my first pair of AE denim as a petite size six in high school, snagged a few size eight black skinny jeans in college, and today, as a size 10 in my mid-20s, no matter how many other brands I try and love, I always turn to my trusty American Eagle faves when I know I need to look my best. As my body has changed over the years, my AE jeans have been a reliable constant, and now that they've announced that American Eagle is launching extended sizing and new Curvy jeans, I'm thrilled that even more people can fall in love with their perfect pair. You can never have too many jeans, after all — and that's not an opinion, it's a cold hard fact.

For most of my American Eagle romance, I've been drawn to their straight, skinny, jegging-esque styles, but over the past couple of years, denim trends have really branched out, and I find myself opting for baggy boyfriend cuts and mom jeans, kick-flare crop hems and super-high waistlines. After much trial and error to find the perfect pair over the year's I discovered the brand's fairly new Curvy style, designed suit curvier figures by adding extra room at the hip and thigh, and it was love at first try-on. Finally, something to flatter my hourglass shape!

I already knew I loved AE denim, but the Curvy fit was a massive game-changer:

Given that the Curvy jeans were an instant hit for the company, it's no surprise that they've decided to keep the ball rolling and introduce even more inclusivity. Up first: A welcome size expansion. Beginning on July 23, the brand will begin offering sizes 00 to 24 in women's denim, as well as sizes 26 to 48 in men's jeans. Plus, stores will showcase mannequins in sizes four, eight, and 16. Love that!

Peep my reaction to seeing the curvy mannequins for the first time, courtesy of this screenshot from my Instagram story:

Finally, more shoppers can find their perfect fit in American Eagle denim, and even see their likeness in the store's mannequins. Other brands, take notes:

And if you're a lover of Curvy jeans like I am, there's even more good news to get excited about. For their Fall 2019 collection, American Eagle will be debuting the style in 12 new washes, five lengths, and five fits. Spoiler alert, I'm planning to buy them all!

Don't think I won't be snagging the new AE Stretch Curvy Mom Jean ($37, originally $50, ae.com) as soon as my latest paycheck clears:

Stretch Curvy Mom Jean $50 $37 | American Eagle Buy Now

Ne(X)t Level Curvy Highest Waisted Flare Jean $50 $37 | American Eagle Buy Now

Real talk, I've never felt 100% great in a pair of white jeans, but I'm thinking the Ne(X)t Level Curvy Super High-Waisted Jegging ($37, originally $50, ae.com) could change that for me:

Ne(X)t Level Curvy Super High-Waisted Jegging $50 $37 | American Eagle Buy Now

If you don't have a ride-or-die, always-looks-good, forever-go-to pair of jeans, it's very possible you can soon find The One at your local American Eagle. Keep your eyes peeled, as the expanded sizes, new styles, and inclusive mannequins all drop on July 23.