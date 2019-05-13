Looking to inject a little color into your summertime wardrobe? What if I told you there was a way to treat yourself to new clothes, get your rainbow fix, and support a great cause? If you don't see where I'm going with this, then it's about time I fill you in on the American Eagle x It Gets Better Pride Collection, because it's truly a must-shop in my book. Not only are the tanks, tees, and accessories queer-friendly and fun, but 100% of the profits will be donated by major retailer American Eagle to the It Gets Better Project. AE, I stan!

If you're not a frequent AE shopper already, I'm here to let you know that it's about damn time you gave the store a well-deserved chance. Their jeans are comfortable and flattering, their new collections are always on-trend, and don't even get me started about Aerie's latest swim launches, which are all perfection to the max. While I'd normally spend all my coin on their cute bathing suits, this summer I'll be opting instead for the brand new Pride Collection first and foremost, as I couldn't be happier that they're giving support to an incredible organization like the It Gets Better Project.

It Gets Better is a nonprofit dedicated to empowering and supporting LGBTQ+ people worldwide:

American Eagle opting to team up with the organization is seriously major, and the actual line is cute AF, so you'll want to shop it either way. All the pieces range from $16-$50, and whether you want a more subtle show of support, or the perfect show-stopping fit for the Pride Parade, I can guarantee there's something you'll like.

If you'd say you fall under "Super Gay" on the LGBTQ+ spectrum, this AE Pride Graphic Tank Top ($20, ae.com) is right up your alley:

AE Pride Graphic Tank Top $20 | American Eagle Buy Now

If you consider yourself to be "Gayer than gay," though, you won't be able to resist the AE Tie-Dye Pride T-Shirt ($25, ae.com):

AE Tie-Dye Pride T-Shirt $25 | American Eagle Buy Now

BTW, tie-dye is a huge trend for summer 2019, so shout out to AE for making these pieces not just empowering, but also stylish and cute. This tie-dye top with a pair of their high-waisted denim shorts? You're looking at the perfect warm weather outfit, people.

Whether you're a member of the LGBTQ+ commuhnity or just a proud ally, the "Empowered by love" AE Pride Graphic Tee ($25, ae.com) has a message anyone and everyone can get behind:

AE Pride Graphic Tee $25 | American Eagle Buy Now

I'm also a fan of the cozy AE Pride Hoodie ($50, ae.com), which features rainbows down one sleeve and "Love is love" down the other:

AE Pride Hoodie $50 | American Eagle Buy Now

The only bottoms in the collection are some very colorful boxers, so if you want your show of support to be seen but aren't feeling any of the tees and tops, accessories are your best bet. Luckily, they're all very wearable and retro-cool.

The AEO Pride Crew Socks ($16, ae.com) add the perfect rainbow pop to any outfit, and who doesn't love a good tube sock?

AEO Pride Crew Socks $16 | American Eagle Buy Now

Also, the AEO Pride Denim Hat ($20, ae.com) seems like a beach day staple to me. Just saying:

AEO Pride Denim Hat $20 | American Eagle Buy Now

Ready to shop and show your support? The entire collection is live on the AE site as we speak, as well as in American Eagle stores all across the ocuntry. Start looking up the dates for your local Pride Parades this summer, and prepare to show up in style.