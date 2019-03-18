Is it just me or was tie dye a dead and forgotten trend for so long? I've really only seen it at music festivals (but TBH, those trends are over as quick as your wristband is removed), old photos of my parents, and at '70s-themed parties. I actually wouldn't even know how to wear the tie dye trend without looking like I'm wearing a costume. But it seems that, recently, the style that has historically been associated with hippies and flower children is making a strong comeback, and there's not a single Woodstock-esque, rainbow-colored swirl design in sight.

Tie dye first emerged as a fashion staple this season on designer runways across the board. And you know what that means: These styles have already trickled on down from the runways to stores even I can afford. And now that that's happened, the trend has evolved into a version of itself that's better than ever. Neon color palettes have been replaced with more sophisticated color combinations and tie dye prints and shapes are far more varied and unexpected. What's more, you can find them splattered across more fashion-forward silhouettes, like work-friendly dresses, designer bags, and go-to jean styles.

Here are the fashion-forward tie dye picks you'll want to add to your cart ASAP.

Stradivarius maxi shirt dress in tie dye $57 ASOS

Don't believe the tie dye trend is versatile? Think again. You can have your tie dye t-shirts, but with more sophisticated silhouettes like this dress, you can rock the trend from beach days to the boardroom.

TIE DYE SWEATSHIRT $40 ZARA

This sweatshirt is like the cooler, more grown-up version of the '70s tie dye t-shirt your parents loved.

TIE DYE PRINTED DRESS $50 ZARA

Tell me this easy, breezy dress with a neutral tie dye pattern doesn't make the trend seem a whole lot easier to wear.

Stradivarius tie dye maxi dress in gray $73 ASOS

The longer sleeves of this dark green tie dye pick make it the perfect option for in-between weather.

Splendid Tie Dye Long Sleeve $39 Shopbop

Did I just find my new go-to outfit? I'm loving the idea of pairing a tie dye top in a moody color palette with my favorite pair of jeans.

Vintage Levi's Tie-Dye Straight Leg Jean $98 Urban Outfitters

Speaking of jeans, this patchy, acid wash tie dye pair is perfectly aligned with the new (old) trend, but feels modern and cool at the same time.

Young Fabulous & Broke Eberhart Jumpsuit $55 Shopbop

For the days of lounging on the couch and running errands when you need a comfy outfit option, I present to you this adorable matching tie dye set.

PHOEBE HAIR SCRUNCHIE $22 Baublebar

Look, even scrunchies got the tie dye memo. If you're looking for a way to ease into this trend, without going all out, this is it right here.

TIE-DYE DRESS $50 ZARA

The soft pink color palette and silky fabric of this dress actually feels super sophisticated and expensive. Dare I suggest this as a wedding outfit idea? I do!

Sugar Thrillz BLISS VISION MINI BACKPACK $38 Dolls Kill

I'm a sucker for a baby backpack, and this pink tie dye version is driving me to shop.

THE VENICE ONE PIECE IN TIE DYE $101 Solid & Striped

I can't think of a more appropriate time to rock a rainbow pastel tie dye print than while lying on a beach. Can you?

Cotton Citizen Tokyo Crop Tee $90 Shopbop

Don't worry, if you're still into old-school tie dye pics, the classic tie-dye tee hasn't lost its cool factor.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Hi Sneakers In Tie Dye $38 ASOS

With shoes like these, you can add a pop of tie dye to your look or you can literally rock the trend from head to toe.

America & Beyond Orange Tie Dye Maxi Beach Dress With Pom Pom Details $32 ASOS

The bright, poppy color, the flowy silhouette, and the pom poms on the neckline of this dress all have me wanting to book a vacation STAT.

TIE DYE BUCKET HAT $7 Boohoo Man

Pair a colorful bucket hat with a simple tee and jeans, and I swear you'll want to keep this outfit on repeat all year long.