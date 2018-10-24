28 Halloween Caption Ideas For Zodiac Sign Costume Pics That Are Out Of This World
Alright, astrology lovers — this one's for you. You know who I'm talking to: the girls out there who love to dance in the moonlight and study the stars in their spare time. The ones who will cover just about anything in glitter, because it makes them feel like they're having a party with the planets. The friends in your crew who count down to the dreamiest celestial events. Sound familiar? Well, if this is you, then you need some Halloween caption ideas for zodiac sign costume pics. Let's be honest: There's not a holiday that goes by that you don't have the universe on your mind.
On any given day, you are obsessing over the galaxy and all the stars in the sky. You read your horoscope first thing in the morning, and contemplate compatibility and the meaning behind every word or every line. You might meet someone new at work or school, and try to guess their zodiac sign in your head. Based on that first impression, you predict that they're an Aries, because they're taking charge on the latest project and are as ambitious as ever. A few months down the road, you find out that you're right. (It's like you have a sixth sense for these sort of things!)
When the spookiest night of the year rolls around, you aren't going to be shy about your love for the constellations and cosmos, either. In fact, you're just going to embrace it even more. You're going to dress up as your zodiac sign by turning yourself into a lion (assuming you're an outgoing Leo) or putting fish scales on your face (if you're a compassionate Pisces). Everyone is going to think, "Wow, that girl is creative and trendsetting AF."
Just like that, they are going to ask you about their own zodiac sign and the personalities traits that come with being a Sagittarius. (Did I mention that this person is dressed up as a traveler? How fitting!) The entire party is going to ask you to pull tarot cards or stargaze in the backyard. Honestly, sign me up — and then post a picture of your look on social media so that the good vibes radiate to your followers around the world.
Aries
1. "All Aries do is win." — Unknown
2. "If it doesn't burn a little, then what's the point of playing with fire?" — Bridgett Devoue
3. "Be fearless in the pursuit of what sets your soul on fire." — Jennifer Lee
Taurus
4. "Life isn't perfect, but your costume can be." — Unknown
5. "She designed a life she loved." — Unknown
6. "Life is short. Buy the shoes." — Unknown
Gemini
7. "Salty, but sweet." — Unknown
8. "Make them stop and stare." — Unknown
9. "Everything you can imagine is real." — Pablo Picasso
Cancer
10. "Take me to the beach." — Unknown
11. "Beach, please." — Unknown
Leo
12. "Sunshine mixed with a little hurricane." — Brad Paisley, "Perfect Storm"
13. "Girls just wanna have sun." — Unknown
Virgo
14. "Whatever is good for the soul, do that." — Unknown
15. "Life's a climb, but the view is great." — Miley Cyrus
Libra
16. "Accept what is, let go of what was, and have faith in what will be." — Sonia Ricotti
17. "Life is a dance between making it happen, and letting it happen." — Arianna Huffington
18. "Good vibes only." — Unknown
Scorpio
19. "What is done in love is done well." — Vincent van Gogh
20. "Long live all the magic we made." — Taylor Swift, "Long Live"
Sagittarius
21. "Don't just exist, live." — Unknown
22. "It was her chaos that made her beautiful." — Atticus
Capricorn
23. "Love a good tradition." — Unknown
24. "Don't ever let anyone dull your sparkle." — Unknown
Aquarius
25. "We are too busy dancing to get knocked off our feet." — Taylor Swift, "New Romantics"
26. "Occupation: Aspiring beam of light." — Unknown
Pisces
27. "Nothing beautiful asks for attention." — Unknown
28. "Just keep swimming." — Dory, Finding Nemo
No two zodiac signs are the same, so it's only right that you have your pick of captions. The universe will be proud of you for channeling the constellations and stars in the sky. But, make your Halloween night and entire world complete with a few words that speak to your soul.