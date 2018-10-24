Alright, astrology lovers — this one's for you. You know who I'm talking to: the girls out there who love to dance in the moonlight and study the stars in their spare time. The ones who will cover just about anything in glitter, because it makes them feel like they're having a party with the planets. The friends in your crew who count down to the dreamiest celestial events. Sound familiar? Well, if this is you, then you need some Halloween caption ideas for zodiac sign costume pics. Let's be honest: There's not a holiday that goes by that you don't have the universe on your mind.

On any given day, you are obsessing over the galaxy and all the stars in the sky. You read your horoscope first thing in the morning, and contemplate compatibility and the meaning behind every word or every line. You might meet someone new at work or school, and try to guess their zodiac sign in your head. Based on that first impression, you predict that they're an Aries, because they're taking charge on the latest project and are as ambitious as ever. A few months down the road, you find out that you're right. (It's like you have a sixth sense for these sort of things!)

When the spookiest night of the year rolls around, you aren't going to be shy about your love for the constellations and cosmos, either. In fact, you're just going to embrace it even more. You're going to dress up as your zodiac sign by turning yourself into a lion (assuming you're an outgoing Leo) or putting fish scales on your face (if you're a compassionate Pisces). Everyone is going to think, "Wow, that girl is creative and trendsetting AF."

Just like that, they are going to ask you about their own zodiac sign and the personalities traits that come with being a Sagittarius. (Did I mention that this person is dressed up as a traveler? How fitting!) The entire party is going to ask you to pull tarot cards or stargaze in the backyard. Honestly, sign me up — and then post a picture of your look on social media so that the good vibes radiate to your followers around the world.

Aries

1. "All Aries do is win." — Unknown

2. "If it doesn't burn a little, then what's the point of playing with fire?" — Bridgett Devoue

3. "Be fearless in the pursuit of what sets your soul on fire." — Jennifer Lee

Taurus

4. "Life isn't perfect, but your costume can be." — Unknown

5. "She designed a life she loved." — Unknown

6. "Life is short. Buy the shoes." — Unknown

Gemini

7. "Salty, but sweet." — Unknown

8. "Make them stop and stare." — Unknown

9. "Everything you can imagine is real." — Pablo Picasso

Cancer

10. "Take me to the beach." — Unknown

11. "Beach, please." — Unknown

Leo

12. "Sunshine mixed with a little hurricane." — Brad Paisley, "Perfect Storm"

13. "Girls just wanna have sun." — Unknown

Virgo

14. "Whatever is good for the soul, do that." — Unknown

15. "Life's a climb, but the view is great." — Miley Cyrus

Libra

16. "Accept what is, let go of what was, and have faith in what will be." — Sonia Ricotti

17. "Life is a dance between making it happen, and letting it happen." — Arianna Huffington

18. "Good vibes only." — Unknown

Scorpio

19. "What is done in love is done well." — Vincent van Gogh

20. "Long live all the magic we made." — Taylor Swift, "Long Live"

Sagittarius

21. "Don't just exist, live." — Unknown

22. "It was her chaos that made her beautiful." — Atticus

Capricorn

23. "Love a good tradition." — Unknown

24. "Don't ever let anyone dull your sparkle." — Unknown

Aquarius

25. "We are too busy dancing to get knocked off our feet." — Taylor Swift, "New Romantics"

26. "Occupation: Aspiring beam of light." — Unknown

Pisces

27. "Nothing beautiful asks for attention." — Unknown

28. "Just keep swimming." — Dory, Finding Nemo

No two zodiac signs are the same, so it's only right that you have your pick of captions. The universe will be proud of you for channeling the constellations and stars in the sky. But, make your Halloween night and entire world complete with a few words that speak to your soul.