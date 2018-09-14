The world is your oyster, and you are the pearl. At least, that's what being a mermaid seems to be all about — next to being besties with a flounder, or a pretty sassy crab. But, not everybody understands your obsession with the waves and collecting shells on the shore. They don't dream quite as big as you, and then wonder where you got that sparkle in your eye. You reply: "It's quite simple, as long as you have a tail and a few good tides." (Oh, is that how it's done?) Your social media is missing some of that magic, though. One of these captions for mermaid costume will take your next post from something average to totally sun-kissed.

You should always embrace your true colors. This time of the year, it's just easier to get away with a tail. Your friends are dressing up like their favorite sitcom characters, or a bunch of different fruits. They wanted you to be the pineapple, but you turned down the crown and the sweet opportunity for a couple of seashells. You've always been a mermaid at heart. Since day one, you've wanted to cover the world in glitter, and live by the sea. This is your time to shine. *Sorry, but not sorry.*

Now, when you're posting a picture on social media during the spookiest season of the year, please consider your followers. They want to be a part of your world, and watch you make some waves. Pick out one of these 36 magical captions for your next post, and then ditch the pumpkin spice and all that hocus pocus. Let's be honest: It's overrated, but being a mermaid will never go out of style.

1. "There's a million fish in the sea, but I'm a mermaid." — Unknown

2. "I washed up like this." — Unknown

3. "Mermaid kisses and starfish wishes." — Unknown

4. "Shell we dance?" — Unknown

5. "Salty, but sweet." — Unknown

6. "Catch me by the sea." — Unknown

7. "I've got a resting beach face." — Unknown

8. "We've got no troubles, life is the bubbles." — "Under the Sea" by Samuel E. Wright

9. "Happiness comes in salt water." — Unknown

10. "Mermaids don't lose sleep over the opinions of a shrimp." — Unknown

11. "I'm done adulting. Let's be mermaids." — Unknown

12. "Be a mermaid and make waves." — Unknown

13. "I'm getting tired of waking up and not being at the beach." — Unknown

14. "Blood type: Coconut oil." — Unknown

15. "Sorry, mermaids only." — Unknown

16. "Live by the sea, love by the moon." — Unknown

17. "Just a bunch of ocean lovers." — Unknown

18. "Who says that my dreams have to stay just my dreams?" — Ariel, The Little Mermaid

19. "Now you know that mermaids are real." — Unknown

20. "You wish, jellyfish." —Unknown

21. "Life is tricky, babe. Stay in your magic." — Unknown

22. "Run wild, my ocean child." — Unknown

23. "Girls just want to be mermaids." — Unknown

24. "We mermaid for each other." — Unknown

25. "Live in the sunshine. Swim in the sea. Drink the wild air." — Ralph Waldo Emerson

26. "Let's go somewhere where the stars kiss the ocean." — Unknown

27. "All I see is magic and mermaids." — Unknown

28. "She was everything real in a world of make-believe." — Atticus

29. "She was made of sunlight and salt water." — Unknown

30. "Stars got tangled in her hair, and she sparkled like a mermaid." — Unknown

31. "Be right back. Quitting everything to be a full-time mermaid." — Unknown

32. "She is a mermaid on dry land, and the world is her ocean." — J. Iron Word

33. "Sun-kissed every season of the year." — Unknown

34. "Always be yourself. Unless you can be a mermaid, then always be a mermaid." — Unknown

35. "Paradise found." — Unknown

36. "See you on the next wave." — Unknown

Did you find something sweet for your feed? As much as you love getting dressed up like a mermaid, posting to social media is your favorite thing. You've tracked down the best presets and editing apps that will turn your snaps into something magical. You throw a trendy light leak into the top-right corner, and give every photo a "golden glow." To your followers, it looks like you're living in a dreamworld. Now, if only this tail wasn't a costume, then everything would truly be picture-perfect.