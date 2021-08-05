Although they’re different from most beauty products in the traditional sense, your go-to nail polish, your favorite fragrance, and your holy grail lip balm are just as much a part of your beauty routine as anything else. You’d probably give up a serum or eyeshadow palette before you’d give up your deodorant, right? Right. That’s what made the search for 2021’s best beauty accessories as part of Elite Daily’s 2021 Glow Beauty Awards so difficult. Despite the name of the category, these five winners are far from disposable add-ons and outperformed their hundreds of opponents in our awards testing process.

Our winner for best deodorant offers a refreshing look at the evolution of sustainable beauty. The best new fragrance of 2021 could very well become the next Chanel No. 5. And I am 100% confident that the best new grooming product will completely change the game for people who shave. With these winners, you won’t just find personal care products to round out your self-care routine. You’ll find the future of beauty, too — the types of innovations that add a level of convenience to your life you can feel good about, with the results to back ‘em up.

As you’re curating a routine that matches the beauty vibe you’re carrying into the fall, make sure you leave room for 2021’s best new deodorant, razor, nail polish, fragrance, and lip balm. You’ll be ready to buy them faster than you can add them to your cart.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.