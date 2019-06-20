28 Captions For Weekend Trips, Because You're Ready To Hit The Road

There's no denying that the two greatest days of the week are Saturday and Sunday. The weekend is pure motivation that gets you through any weekday hurdles. And if you have a trip planned, you have that much more to look forward to. A weekend getaway is the definition of seizing the day. You could take a road trip to a nearby city, go on a beach trip with friends, or visit your hometown. Either way, you'll need some captions for weekend trips to post with whatever photos you end up taking.

The weekend may seem short, but you can jam-pack the days you have with a ton of fun. From trying different dishes, to sightseeing in a new place, you'll be using your phone to capture every single moment.

When I lived in New York City, summer weekends were the ultimate opportunity to ditch the sticky subways and heat for a bit, and simply relax. You can head to the Hamptons for a beach getaway, or hop on a train to a charming town like Westport or Fairfield, Connecticut.

If you live in LA, you can head to Joshua Tree, Las Vegas, and more. Wherever your home base may be, it's always fun to get away for a bit, and you never know what new places you'll fall in love with. That's why you need these 28 captions for weekend trips. You'll be able to post in no time, and get back to enjoying your time off.

1. "There's just something about a road trip."

2. "Life was meant for good friends and great adventures."

3. "Time for an adventure."

4. "I've got some serious weekend vibes."

5. "Dear Saturday, you are my favorite."

6. "Can we restart the weekend?"

7. "The only trip you will regret is the one you don't take."

8. "What if we recharged ourselves as often as we do our phones?"

9. "Happiness is a road trip with a good playlist."

10. "Goodbye, weekend. We had something special."

11. "I wasn't ready. Let's rewind the weekend."

12. "A little getaway is necessary."

13. "Forever catching flights."

14. "Time to seas the weekend."

15. "I was born to wander."

16. "I'm gonna need the weekend to be a little longer. Like, maybe seven days. Thanks."

17. "I'm living for the weekend."

18. "Please do not disturb. I'm on vacation mode."

19. "Better days are coming! They're called Saturday and Sunday." — Karen Salmansohn

20. "I was made for sunny days."

21. "Always take the scenic route."

22. "Fri-nally!"

23. "Cheers to the weekend."

24. "I'm going places and doing things."

25. "I don't take my weekends for granted."

26. "May your weekend be full of adventure and cheer, and may the start of next week be a long ways from here."

27. "I swear it was Friday like five minutes ago."

28. "Travel as much as you can. As far as you can. As long as you can. Life’s not meant to be lived in one place."