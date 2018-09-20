27 Pumpkin Quotes For Instagram, Because You're Living Off PSLs & Pumpkin Pie RN

Welcome to the season of pumpkins: Pumpkin Spice Lattes, pumpkin pie, pumpkin candles, pumpkin decorations, pumpkin frosting. Fall lovers are here for anything and everything pumpkin. (You could honestly hand me a pumpkin-flavored bowl of ramen and I'd probably eat it.) With fall comes the obligatory Instagram photo sitting in a pumpkin patch, picking a pumpkin that you probably won't touch after you get home. And with that photo comes the need for a few perfect pumpkin quotes for Instagram, just to prove just how much you're feeling all the pumpkin vibes.

Even if you don't celebrate Halloween, it's hard to avoid getting into the fall spirit. Corn and sunflower mazes are a joy for kids of all ages, apple picking leads to some yummy snacks, and of course, there's the tradition of picking a pumpkin to carve (or just look at, if carving isn't your thing). No fall season is complete without a sea of orange — whether it's the changing leaves or the thrill of sitting in a pumpkin patch, orange is the official color of the season.

So, grab your bestie and head over to a pumpkin patch, armed with these fun captions for all of your pumpkin-themed snaps.

1. "I would rather sit on a pumpkin and have it all to myself, than be crowded on a velvet cushion." — Henry David Thoreau

2. "The cutest pumpkins in the patch." — Unknown

3. "Make pumpkin bread as the default gift for everyone. It is cheap, it is beloved, it is carbs." — Karen Bender

4. "Hello, gourd-geous." — Unknown

5. "Give 'em pumpkin to talk to talk about." — Unknown

6. "Life is gourd." — Unknown

7. "Gourd of the Rings" — Unknown

8. "We're having a gourd time!" — Unknown

9. "Let's get smashed." — Unknown

10. "Oh my gourd!" — Unknown

11. #SquashGoals

12. "For me, it's all about the feeling you get when you smell pumpkin spice, cinnamon, nutmeg, gingerbread, and spruce." — Taylor Swift

13. "I'll love you till the end of vine." — Unknown

14. "'Tis the pumpkin spice season" — Unknown

15. "I don't see how a pumpkin patch can be more sincere than this one." — Linus, It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown

16. "There are three things I've learned never to discuss with people: religion, politics, and the Great Pumpkin." — Linus, It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown

17. "Pumpkin spice and everything nice." — Unknown

18. "I love pumpkin spice a latte." — Unknown

19. "Piece out." — Unknown

20. "You want a piece of me?" — Unknown

21. "Cutie pie." — Unknown

22. "I only have pies for you." — Unknown

23. "Pie love spending time with you." — Unknown

24. "What do you get when you drop a pumpkin? Squash." — Unknown

25. "How do you mend a broken jack-o-lantern? With a pumpkin patch!" — Unknown

26. "Wow, you're jacked!" — Unknown

27. "It's the Great Pumpkin! He's rising out of the pumpkin patch!" — Linus, It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown