Ah, wedding season. These are the months that include endless dress shopping, some seriously Instagram-worthy doughnut walls, and of course, lots of champagne to pop. There's something so special about being a wedding guest. You can partake in all the festivities and celebrate the happy couple to the fullest. Whether you have a date or you're riding solo, you're going to need cute Instagram captions for attending a wedding to accompany the pics of you crushing it on the dance floor.

Watching two people you love vow to spend the rest of their lives together is beyond beautiful and emotional. And even though you'd probably be happy as a clam just experiencing the ceremony alone, the reception afterwards makes the day even better. You can load up your plate at the buffet with deliciousness, enjoy a slice of wedding cake, kick off your heels, and dance the night away.

So if you're attending any more weddings before the end of the year, make sure you take a ton of pictures — and don't forget to use some of these captions for your snaps.

1. "Pop the bubbly, she's getting a hubby/wifey."

2. "Today, you will get married and I will eat cake. It's a win-win for sure."

3. "These two were mer-maid for each other."

4. "I always say you can tell a lot about a couple based on their wedding cake, and this couple is going to have the sweetest marriage ever."

5. "It's been such an emotional day, even the cake is in tiers."

6. "My plus one for this wedding is cake."

7. "Sip, sip, hooray to the perfect wedding day."

8. "You can find me on the dance floor."

9. "Here's to love and laughter and happily ever after."

10. "If you invite me to your wedding, there's a 99.99% chance that I will crush it on the dance floor."

11. "These two make such a gouda couple. Now, point me in the direction of the charcuterie plate."

12. "'Too much confetti cake,' said no one ever."

13. "All you need is love... and cake, and an open bar."

14. "Congrats on the wedding planning being over!"

15. "Confetti here, champagne there, love everywhere."

16. "Many congrats to the couple who planned a wedding straight out of a Disney movie."

17. "Oh snap, I got a selfie with the bride."

18. "My vow to the happy couple is to have the most fun at the reception."

19. "Congratulations to the happy couple on a wedding worthy of every Pinterest board."

20. "Can people please stop cutting onions during the ceremony?"

21. "May your life together be full of love, and your love be full of life."

22. "To the happy couple: May you always be as happy as you made me today."

23. "Pop the champagne."

24. "You wanna kiss the girl." — The Little Mermaid, "Kiss the Girl"

25. "Congrats on making it o-fish-ial. Now, there are two less fish in the sea."

26. "Together is a wonderful place to be."

27. "Hand in hand, heart to heart, on this day your adventure starts."