It’s the middle of June, which means wedding season is officially here. Perhaps you’re the maid of honor for your bestie who's marrying their soul mate, or you’re attending a coworker's wedding as a guest. No matter what your role may be, plan on taking tons of pictures of the decor, the beautiful cake and dessert spread, and most importantly, the happy couple. Since the funny wedding hashtag is already taken care of by the couple, all you need to do is come up with the perfect caption. If you’re looking for something fun, these Instagram captions for attending a wedding will have even the cake in tiers.

The entire day from start to finish will be filled with photo opps. It'll fly by in a flash, which is why having your camera on you at all times is necessary. You never know when a sweet moment during the ceremony will happen or someone will be killing it on the dance floor. Having some pics for posterity is important. Plus, this may be a sort of reunion for you and your squad who live all over. Since a wedding is a great excuse to get you all together again, you know a group pic is bound to happen at some point.

When it’s time to post a wedding photo-dump to the ‘Gram, don't take any time away from partying. Instead use wedding captions that are pre-written and guaranteed to get you all the likes you deserve. Just browse this list of 30 wedding Instagram captions that are specifically made for guests. Just like the happy couple goes so well together, so will these Instagram captions for attending a wedding with any photos you plan on sharing. Post with ease, and then, feel free to grab an extra slice of cake as you get back on the dance floor.

Thomas Barwick/Getty Images

"It's been such an emotional day, even the cake is in tiers." "These two were mer-maid for each other." "Here's to love and laughter and happily ever after." "Here's to a marriage that lasts meow and furever." "Congratulations to a perfect pear." "Sip, sip, hooray to the perfect wedding day." "I'm just here for the cake and love." "These two make such a gouda couple. Now, point me in the direction of the charcuterie board." "Oh snap, I got a selfie with the happy couple." "The best thing to hold onto in life is each other." — Audrey Hepburn "Confetti here, Champagne there, love everywhere." "Love is in the air.'" "Happy I get to eat and drink in celebration of my favorite couple." "Kiss the girl." — The Little Mermaid "May your life together be full of love, and your love be full of life." "These two were mint to be." "Thank you for sharing your big day with me, and a special thank you to the cake you're serving." "May today be the beginning of a long, happy life together." "Congratulations to the happy couple on a wedding worthy of every Pinterest board." "Nothing but gouda times at this reception." "They met their match." "I see, sparks fly whenever you smile." — Taylor Swift, "Sparks Fly" "Congrats on making it o-fish-ial. Now, there are two less fish in the sea." "Pop the Champagne. Someone’s changing their last name." "Hand in hand, heart to heart, on this day your adventure starts." “Came for the couple, stayed for the cake.” “I wouldn't want to tear up the dance floor with anyone else.” “'Til death do us party.” “If you invite me to your wedding, just know I will do my best to keep the party going.” “Today, I found out that happily ever after does exist.”