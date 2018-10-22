Social Media
Young brides smiling & gazing into each other's eyes on their wedding day, using a funny wedding hashtag for their Instagram pictures.

90 Funny Wedding Hashtags For Your Special Day, When You Met Your Match And Want To Get Lit

You're making major progress on your wedding checklist. Some of the big items, like saying "yes" to a gorgeous dress, locking down a dream venue, and picking out delicious treats to serve at the reception, have been crossed off your list. While those are major things that take priority, you can’t forget about the small stuff either. Nowadays, a proper wedding hashtag is as necessary as your bouquet of flowers. (OK, maybe that's a little dramatic, but it still plays a crucial part on your special day.) It helps keep every picture organized in one easy-to-search-for tag on Instagram. As important as they are, coming up with your own funny wedding hashtags can be difficult AF — so Elite Daily is here to help.

As a savvy social media user, you know that hashtags are vital for boosting your posts on Instagram. They can also be a cute way to tag all your photos if you’re using something punny and fun. These days, a lot of couples try to come up with wedding hashtag ideas that combine both of their names. If you’ve got a pun-able name, that’s easy. If not, coming up with your own wedding hashtags may be too hard.

You already have a lot on your plate getting the last-minute details together. You can't spend too much time coming up with a punny wedding hashtag as well. To save you the stress, consider these 90 wedding hashtags we curated for you below as an early wedding present. Use any of them that match your vibes or have you grinning from ear to ear. You could even place little reminders all over the reception for your guests to use certain wedding hashtags in their Insta posts, so you and your partner can scroll through all the memories later.

  1. #WedLongAndProsper
  2. #GettingMeowied
  3. #PromDate2LifeMate
  4. #MintToBe
  5. #EatDrinkBeMarried
  6. #MermaidToBe
  7. #TheyLivedAppleyEverAfter
  8. #AVowToParty
  9. #DonutLetMeGo
  10. #InTentsLove
  11. #WholeLatteLove
  12. #ANicePear
  13. #MarriageHasANiceRingToIt
  14. #WeddingsReallyTakeTheCake
  15. #MeowAndForever
  16. #ForButterOrWorse
  17. #YouMakeMeHapBey
  18. #LoveFromMyHeadTomatoes
  19. #ALoveLikeNoOtter
  20. #NachoAverageWedding
  21. #SuchAGoudaCouple
  22. #HolyCatrimony
  23. #APizzaMyHeart
  24. #PutARingOnIt — Beyonce, "Single Ladies"
  25. #ISaidYesToTheBest
  26. #AToasterToTheHappyCouple
  27. #Don'tGoBaconMyHeart
  28. #SoHappyImInTiers
  29. #WaffleyWedded
  30. #IDew
  31. #KissTheGirl — The Little Mermaid
  32. #LifeIsGoudaWithYouDuh
  33. #FoundMyButterHalf
  34. #WeDoPhoReal
  35. #LoveYouBerryMuch
  36. #OwlAlwaysLoveYou
  37. #PearfectCouple
  38. #MrsHasANiceRingToIt
  39. #MarriageIsAMatterOfWifeAndDebt
  40. #TillDeathDoUsParty
  41. #LoveYouFurever
  42. #MarriageGoals
  43. #BeerlyBeloved
  44. #WeTiedTheKnotNowHaveAShot
  45. #MetMyMatchNowLetsGetLit
  46. #TacoBoutAParty
  47. #YouHadMeAtMerlot
  48. #FromFeyonceToRingOnIt
  49. #EvenTheCakesInTiers
  50. #IBrew
  51. #ISeeSparksFly — Taylor Swift, "Sparks Fly"
  52. #IChewsYou
  53. #SmoreLove
  54. #TwoLessFishInTheSea
  55. #PopTheChampagne
  56. #AVeryEngagingWedding
  57. #TimeToStoutForever
  58. #LoveTheWineYoureWith
  59. #MuffinComparesToYou
  60. #BrieMineForever
  61. #ILoveYouAWholeWatt
  62. #OliveYouSoMuch
  63. #LetsGetThePartyPoppin
  64. #TotesGettingMarried
  65. #ThanksForBeanHere
  66. #LettuceCelebrate
  67. #SipSipHooray
  68. #ThisMermaidIsGettingMerried
  69. #AllYouNeedIsLoveAndCake
  70. #IDoYouDoWeAllDoAWedding
  71. #NoBunnyComparesToYou
  72. #WelcomeToForever
  73. #SimplyMeantToBee
  74. #WereKittenMeowied
  75. #WeDidIt
  76. #YodaBestCouple
  77. #LikeTheEndOfADisneyMovie
  78. #ATaleAsOldAsTime — Beauty and the Beast
  79. #WhaleyExcitedForThisWedding
  80. #LetThatOneMarrynate
  81. #CantaloupeNow
  82. #2Become1 — Spice Girls, “2 Become 1”
  83. #MyBooquetForLife
  84. #GettingGoodReception
  85. #ThisTakesTheCake
  86. #TwoPeasOnePod
  87. #OhSnapItsOurWeddingDay
  88. #TimeForWed
  89. #CanKnotWaitToBeMarried
  90. #APerfectMatcha

