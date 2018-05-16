Getting ready for a wedding can be a bit hectic, but luckily, comic relief is here to make the special day that much more memorable. Think of how many memories are marked with uncontrollable laughter. Whether it's the best man's hilarious speech about college days spent with the groom, or the flower girl's attempt to steal the show with her cuteness, there's always room for some laughs. If you'd rather be the one who's making everyone at the wedding crack up, you'll want wedding puns for captions to pair with your candid pictures on the 'Gram. You may capture some golden shots not even the photographer will snap, so you might as well deliver the full package to your social media followers, am I right?

Even though the goal is for the entire day to run like a fairy tale, some things might not go according to plan. That's where you swoop in to save the day with some necessary comic relief. Those happy vibes will be flowing once again in just about no time. All of the guests will hit up the dance floor and take full advantage of the open bar. That's when the real party starts, and any mishaps from the day will quickly become a thing of the past.

Comedy is a surefire way to get everyone loosened up and in the perfect mood to celebrate the happy couple. So, if you're ready to have some wedding fun, pair one of your pics with any of these punny captions.

1. "I cannoli be happy when I'm with you." — Unknown

2. "Eat, drink, and be married." — Unknown

3. "Mint to be." — Unknown

4. "No bunny compares to you." — Unknown

5. "Donut ever let me go." — Unknown

6. "It's been an emotional day, even the cake is in tiers." — Unknown

7. "What do you call a melon that's not allowed to get married? Can't elope." — Unknown

8. "You're getting meow-ied." — Unknown

9. "Don't go bacon my heart." — Unknown

10. "You mer-maid for each other." — Unknown

11. "Our love is in-tents." — Unknown

12. "And they lived apple-y ever after." — Unknown

13. "Whole latte love." — Unknown

14. "Words can not espresso how much you mean to me." — Unknown

15. "We make a nice pear." — Unknown

16. "Meow and forever." — Unknown

17. "For butter or worse, a toast to the lovely bride and groom." — Unknown

18. "You make me hap-pea." — Unknown

19. "I love you from my head tomatoes." — Unknown

20. "I love you like no otter." — Unknown

21. "You're my butter half." — Unknown

22. "Yoda best bride." — Unknown

23. "Life is gouda." — Unknown

24. "I love you pho real." — Unknown

25. "I love you berry much." — Unknown

26. "Owl always love you." — Unknown

27. "My heart beets for you." — Unknown

28. "We've got all the thyme in the world." — Unknown

29. "Did you hear about the two spiders who just got engaged? I hear they met on the web." — Unknown

30. "I'm whaley excited to marry you." — Unknown

31. "You're one in a melon." — Unknown

32. "I love you s'more everyday." — Unknown

33. "You're my significant otter." — Unknown

34. "Congratulations to the pear-fect couple." — Unknown

35. "Are you French? Because Eiffel for you." — Unknown

36. "This might sound cheesy, but you're really grate." — Unknown

37. "You've stolen a pizza my heart." — Unknown

38. "I'm soy into you." — Unknown

39. "You make miso happy." — Unknown

Whether it's your wedding day or your BFF's, try to keep things lighthearted and don't feed into any stress that might arise. It does mark the beginning of someone's happy ever after, after all.