23 Wedding Date Captions That Ensure Your Post Will Have A Ring To It

Weddings are beyond magical, and if you have a date, you don't have to experience the enchanting vibes solo. You have your dope outfit picked out and are so ready to hit up the dance floor and open bar. You and your date will be dressed in your wedding best to celebrate the bride and groom, so you'll need a ton of wedding date captions picked out before the big day for your Instagram posts.

Being able to bring a plus one to a wedding is so clutch. You'll have another pair of feet to dance the night away with, and if your date just so happens to be a new bae in your life, those slow dances will be romantic AF. You also have the opportunity to take way more pictures. Let's be honest, you can only pose so many ways by yourself before things get a bit repetitive, am I right?

Attending a wedding has everyone's emotions all over the place. Sharing the experience with a date you care about will make the event that much more special. Yeah, the bride and the groom should be the center of attention, but you are going to be on cloud nine with all of the love in the air.

You and your date will probably snap pics with people at your table, family and friends, the flower girl, and the bride and groom. That's a lot going on, but for those adorable pics and videos of the two of you, you really want them to stand out. Any of these captions will get into the spirit of things and add a ring to your post.

1 . "And here we go." — The Joker

2. "Together is a wonderful place to be." — Unknown

3. “The longest sentence you can form with two words is: I do.” — H. L. Mencken

4. “He is the cheese to my macaroni.” ― Diablo Cody, Juno: The Shooting Script

5. "Weddings are important because they celebrate life and possibility." — Anne Hathaway

6. "A wedding, a great wedding, is just a blast. A celebration of romance and community and love... What is unfun about that? Nothing." — Ariel Levy

7. “What I like about photographs is that they capture a moment that’s gone forever, impossible to reproduce.” ― Karl Lagerfeld

8. “Every moment before this one depends on this one.” ― Jonathan Safran Foer

9. “It is such a happiness when good people get together — and they always do.” ― Jane Austen

10. “Love is a universal language.” ― Unknown

11. "I love going to weddings." — Unknown

12. “Who wouldn't want to get married in a room full of love stories?” ― Jen Campbell

13. "And they lived happily ever after." — Unknown

14. "The party doesn't start until we walk in." — Unknown

15. “Love is that condition in which the happiness of another person is essential to your own.” ― Robert A. Heinlein

16. "Once in awhile, right in the middle of an ordinary life, love gives us a fairy tale." — Melissa Brown

17. "Walking with your hands in mine and mine in yours, that's exactly where I want to be always." — Fawn Weaver

18. "The highest happiness on earth is the happiness of marriage." — William Lyon Phelps

19. “All it takes is a single moment.” — Alison McGhee

20. "Here's to love, laughter, and happily ever after." — Unknown

21. “The one thing we can never get enough of is love. And the one thing we never give is enough love.” ― Henry Miller

22. "Choose a seat not a side. We’re all family once the knot is tied." — Unknown

23. “Love loves to love love.” ― James Joyce