26 Instagram Captions For Bridesmaids & All Of Your Wedding Planning Adventures

Being a bridesmaid is such a gift. Your friend is choosing you to be a crucial part of one of the biggest days of her life. Not only does the bridesmaid title come with a few important duties — like planning a dope bachelorette party and bridal shower — but you're also officially joining a bride tribe. Even if you've just met this group of ladies, you will likely become fast friends over the next few months. To document your adventures throughout the wedding planning process, you'll need Instagram captions for bridesmaids.

At first, you might be introduced to each other via group message, but eventually, you'll be hanging out all the time. You may be attending monthly brunches with the bride and the rest of the tribe, or meeting for drinks to discuss the bachelorette party. The wedding will come sooner than you think, so you'll want to remember the events along the way by taking as many pictures as possible. You'll have enough on your plate trying to find the perfect props for the bachelorette weekend and taking on little crafts for the reception, so don't worry about coming up with captions on your own.

Here are 26 options to pair with your #squadgoals photos. Your friend may be walking away with her forever person, but you'll be walking away with a brand new group of besties for life.

1. "The 'I do' crew." — Unknown

2. "It’s not what we have in our life, but who we have in our life that counts." — J. M. Laurence

3. "We are not your typical bridesmaids, we are your women of awesomeness." — Unknown

4. "Bridesmaid for a day, best friend for life." — Unknown

5. "I'm excited and I feel relaxed and I'm ready to partay!" — Bridesmaids

6. "Bride tribe." — Unknown

7. "I think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship." — Casablanca

8. "Pop the bubbly, she's getting a hubby." — Unknown

9. "Friends who slay together, stay together." — Unknown

10. "I can't really see another squad tryna cross us." — Drake, "No Tellin'"

11. "The tans will fade, but the memories will last forever." — Unknown

12. "Nothing compares to the stomach ache you get from laughing with your best friends." — Unknown

13. "Find your tribe. Love them hard." — Unknown

14. "Life was meant for good friends and great adventures." — Unknown

15. "Yeah, it's always better when we're together." — Jack Johnson, "Better Together"

16. "We didn’t realize we were making memories, we just knew we were having fun." — Winnie The Pooh

17. "Some people make your laugh a little louder, your smile a little brighter, and your life a little better." — Unknown

18. "We're everyone's squad goals." — Unknown

19. "Girls just want to have fun." — Cyndi Lauper, "Girls Just Want To Have Fun"

20. "You can never have too much happy." — Unknown

21. "Live for the moments you can't put into words." — Kid Rock

22. "We weren't sisters by birthday, but we knew from the start, fate brought us together to be sisters by heart." — Unknown

23. "It's the friends we meet along the way who help us appreciate the journey." — Unknown

24. "Friendship isn't about who you've known the longest. It's about who walked into your life and said, 'I'm here for you,' and proved it." — Unknown

25. "No one will ever be as entertained by us as us." — Unknown

26. "A great thing about new friends is that they bring new energy to your soul." — Shanna Rodriguez