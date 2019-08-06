55 Cute Group Chat Names For Bridesmaids, Because You're Nacho Average Squad

"I do crew," assemble. It's time to get down to bachelorette business. Your bestie said yes, and then they asked you to join them on this epic adventure leading up to (and including) the wedding day. Now, you're officially part of the bride squad, and your first duty as a bridesmaid is to form a group chat with the entire crew. As an active member of several group chats, you know how important it is to name the group as soon as possible. You don't want to get stuck texting a nameless chat that just has a million contacts attached to it. That's where cute group chat names for bridesmaids swoop in to save the day.

You're not looking to name your chat just anything. Of course, "I Do Crew" and "Bride Squad" make sense, but you want something with a little more creativity put into it. Since you're all joining together to help bring your bestie and their bae into their very own happily ever after, you want a group chat name that's just as adorable as their real life fairy tale.

However, your mind is super busy thinking about themes for the bridal shower, planning the bachelorette party, and making Pinterest boards to come up with a unique name on your own. No need to worry at all. Leave the work to me, and just send this list of 55 cute bridesmaids names to your group right now. It'll be easier to pick your favorite name than deciding on where to go for the bachelorette party.

Shutterstock

1. Wanderlust And Bridal Dust

2. Fairy Godmothers

3. Mermaid To Be Your Bridesmaids

4. Friends Of Honor

5. We All Said Yass

6. The Support Crew

7. Bride's Beaches

8. The Happily Ever After Helpers

9. Fairy Tale Bridesmaids

10. We Have Matching Dresses

11. The Dream Team

12. We're Making Dreams Come True

13. The Support Bras

14. Friends For Wife

15. Sisterhood Of The Traveling Bouquet

16. Kiss The Miss Goodbye

17. Chat's Got A Ring To It

18. The Chosen Ones

19. Her Crew

20. Can't Say I Do Without You

21. The Real Bridesmaids Of This Wedding

22. I'll Stand By You

23. We Want Cake

24. Whole Latte Love

25. You Can't Sip With Us

26. Yass Queens

27. We Bey All Night

Shutterstock

28. Nacho Average Bridesmaids

29. Bach Made In Heaven

30. We'll Be There For You

31. Bride To Brie Clique

32. On Her Side

33. Bride Or Dies

34. Bride Pride

35. Meant To Be Friends

36. The Bride's Baes

37. Love You Brunches

38. Lime Yours

39. Bridesmaid To Help

40. Live Life On The Bride Side

41. Cheers My Dears

42. Dance Floor Divas

43. Bring The Cake To Tiers

44. On Cloud Wine

45. A Pizza My Heart

46. One In A Melon

47. Taking The Wedding Cake

48. Here Comes The Bridesmaids

49. Where My Peaches At

50. Ready In A Prosecco

51. Wedding Helpline

52. She's Getting Meowied

53. A Vow To Party With The Bride

54. Meow And Furever

55. Said Yes To The Best