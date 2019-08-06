55 Cute Group Chat Names For Bridesmaids, Because You're Nacho Average Squad
"I do crew," assemble. It's time to get down to bachelorette business. Your bestie said yes, and then they asked you to join them on this epic adventure leading up to (and including) the wedding day. Now, you're officially part of the bride squad, and your first duty as a bridesmaid is to form a group chat with the entire crew. As an active member of several group chats, you know how important it is to name the group as soon as possible. You don't want to get stuck texting a nameless chat that just has a million contacts attached to it. That's where cute group chat names for bridesmaids swoop in to save the day.
You're not looking to name your chat just anything. Of course, "I Do Crew" and "Bride Squad" make sense, but you want something with a little more creativity put into it. Since you're all joining together to help bring your bestie and their bae into their very own happily ever after, you want a group chat name that's just as adorable as their real life fairy tale.
However, your mind is super busy thinking about themes for the bridal shower, planning the bachelorette party, and making Pinterest boards to come up with a unique name on your own. No need to worry at all. Leave the work to me, and just send this list of 55 cute bridesmaids names to your group right now. It'll be easier to pick your favorite name than deciding on where to go for the bachelorette party.
1. Wanderlust And Bridal Dust
2. Fairy Godmothers
3. Mermaid To Be Your Bridesmaids
4. Friends Of Honor
5. We All Said Yass
6. The Support Crew
7. Bride's Beaches
8. The Happily Ever After Helpers
9. Fairy Tale Bridesmaids
10. We Have Matching Dresses
11. The Dream Team
12. We're Making Dreams Come True
13. The Support Bras
14. Friends For Wife
15. Sisterhood Of The Traveling Bouquet
16. Kiss The Miss Goodbye
17. Chat's Got A Ring To It
18. The Chosen Ones
19. Her Crew
20. Can't Say I Do Without You
21. The Real Bridesmaids Of This Wedding
22. I'll Stand By You
23. We Want Cake
24. Whole Latte Love
25. You Can't Sip With Us
26. Yass Queens
27. We Bey All Night
28. Nacho Average Bridesmaids
29. Bach Made In Heaven
30. We'll Be There For You
31. Bride To Brie Clique
32. On Her Side
33. Bride Or Dies
34. Bride Pride
35. Meant To Be Friends
36. The Bride's Baes
37. Love You Brunches
38. Lime Yours
39. Bridesmaid To Help
40. Live Life On The Bride Side
41. Cheers My Dears
42. Dance Floor Divas
43. Bring The Cake To Tiers
44. On Cloud Wine
45. A Pizza My Heart
46. One In A Melon
47. Taking The Wedding Cake
48. Here Comes The Bridesmaids
49. Where My Peaches At
50. Ready In A Prosecco
51. Wedding Helpline
52. She's Getting Meowied
53. A Vow To Party With The Bride
54. Meow And Furever
55. Said Yes To The Best