68 Group Chat Names For The Bridal Party, Because There's A Whole Latte Love There
Being a bridesmaid is a commitment that starts the day your bestie asks you, up until when the happy couple says, "I do." Through the planning, the bridal shower, the bachelorette party, and more, you and the bridal party will be in constant contact. A group chat needs to be set up immediately with everyone involved, and that's why you need some inspiration for group chat names for the bridal party.
The bridal party may be a mix of old friends, new friends, and even family members. Not everyone may be familiar with the whole squad at first, but a group chat will have you connecting and having fun in just about no time. Kick things off by organizing your chat with a cute or clever name. That way, it's easier to find your specific chat when you come up with a brilliant idea for the bridal shower theme or clever bachelorette party props.
Plus, your chosen group chat name could end up being what the bride squad refers to themselves as through the whole wedding planning process. (I'm even thinking matching shirts for the bachelorette party, but first, you need to settle on a name.) Send this list of 68 bridal party names to the chat right now, and see which one everyone wants to say yes to. Then, you'll be ready to share Pinterest boards, Instagram photos, and Etsy links with ease for optimal bridal party support.
1. I Do Crew
2. Bride's Peeps
3. Friends Of Honor
4. Honor Guard
5. Bridal Posse
6. Bridal Par-Tea
7. My Bridal Beaches
8. Bride's Minions
9. "I Do" Mates
10. The Commitment Crew
11. Bridesfolk
12. Pizza Their Heart
13. Bride Squad Goals
14. You Can't Sip With Us
15. Here Comes The Bride
16. It's Bride Time
17. Mermaid To Be Friends
18. Yass Queens
19. Two Less Fish In The Sea
20. We Bey All Night
21. Nacho Average Bridal Party
22. Bach Made In Heaven
23. Cake's In Tiers
24. Bridal Bunch
25. Bride's Baes
26. Wedding Vibes Only
27. Bridal Entourage
28. We Want Cake
29. Wedding Planners
30. Warning: Bach Party Spoilers
31. Wedding Dream Team
32. Wedding Secrets Inside
33. Friends For Wife
34. Bridal Friends Forever
35. Wedding Sisterhood
36. The Chosen Ones
37. It Just Got Real
38. Bling And Bubbly
39. Bridal Clique
40. Bridal Support Group
41. Team Bride
42. Let's Party
43. The Flockin' Bridal Crew
44. Birds Of A Feather
45. Bride's Wolf Pack
46. We'll Be There For You
47. Bride To Brie Clique
48. Best Bach Behavior
49. Bride And Boujee
50. Bae Watch
51. Bridal AF
52. The Wedding VIPs
53. Party People
54. On Her Side
55. Best Sisters
56. Only Gouda Wedding Vibes
57. Party Starters
58. Here For The Bride
59. Aisle Walkers
60. Veil Bound Buds
61. Miss To Mrs Crew
62. Three Musketeers
63. Mermaid To Be Bridesmaids
64. Bridal Dream Team
65. Fiancée's Fantastic Four
66. Getting Meowied
67. Whole Latte Love Here
68. Bride's Ride Or Dies