30 Wedding Captions For Bridesmaids, When You’re Ready To Paaarty

Your best friend is getting married, and as a bridesmaid, you’ve got yourself a front row seat to watch their fairy tale unfold. Through every step of the wedding planning process, you’re there to help your BFF out in any way they need. That could mean being in charge of snapping photos of the bridal shower, bachelorette weekend, and big day. When it comes time to update your feed with those snaps, you won’t have to worry about finding the perfect wedding captions, because everything you need is right here.

A good bridesmaid is always at the ready. On the wedding day, you know where the extra hair pins are, what time it is, and how to wrangle everyone together for a good group selfie. Along with your emergency kit filled with extra deodorant and hairspray, you’ve got to always keep a few wedding captions with you. You know every Instagrammable snap deserves a good wedding caption, and all of your wedding quotes should show just how much you care for the newly married couple.

Even when you’re just a guest and not part of the bride tribe at all, you’ll still need a caption for wedding vibes that match the ceremony. Now that big wedding parties are happening again, here are a few wedding caption ideas to keep ready as you share the precious moments of love with your followers.

"Together is a beautiful place to be." "Marriage is about becoming a team.” — Nicholas Sparks, At First Sight "Cheers to your happily ever after.” "They got married. I got cake. I think we all won today.” "Love is friendship caught fire." — Laura Hendricks "Better than any Pinterest wedding board I've ever seen.” "A happy family is but an earlier heaven. — John Bowring "Happiness is being married to your best friend." "May your life together be full of love and your love be full of life.” "Make it your goal to create a marriage that feels like the safest place on earth." — Greg Smalley "Family: Where life begins and love never ends." "The real act of marriage takes place in the heart, not in the ballroom or church or synagogue." — Barbara De Angelis "If there is ever even a slight chance at getting something that will make you happy, risk it. Life's too short and happiness is too rare." — A.R. Lucas "You found your person." "The love of a family is life's greatest blessing." “Cheers to the couple who made me believe in love.” “Everything’s coming up married.” “Magic isn’t just for fairy tales.” “I know love is real because I’ve seen it.” “This is my royal wedding.” “If you invite me to your wedding, just know I'll tear up the dance floor with you.” “A picture-perfect day for my picture-perfect bestie.” “May you always be as happy as you are today.” “I’m not in tears. You must be confusing me with the cake.” “Confetti here, champagne there, love everywhere.” “The best is yet to come for these two.” “Marriage? It has a nice ring to it.” “You glow differently when you're really happy.” “It’s wedding season!” — Wedding Crashers “I'm ready to paaarty!” — Bridesmaids