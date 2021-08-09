25 Instagram Captions For Attending Your Work Bestie’s Wedding

Your work bestie is going from the office to the altar, and you get to see it all go down. Whether you’re a guest or a part of the wedding crew, you’ll definitely need some wedding Instagram captions for attending your coworker’s big day. After all, this is the day you’ve both been talking about nonstop on Slack or on your coffee runs. So, when you finally get to see everything come together, you’ll need the right Instagram captions for your coworker’s wedding.

During the ceremony, make sure to snap a few precious moments of the happy couple standing at the altar, when they make their vows to each other, and of course, the big kiss at the end. You’ll also want to make sure you get a selfie or two with the happy couple at the reception. You know they’ll be busy partying it up and making time for each one of their guests, but grab them for the photo booth or snap a candid on the dance floor.

Since not everyone in the office may be invited, you’re also the person who gets to document the big day for everyone else at work. When they’re scrolling through their feed later, they’ll love seeing the pics you’ve taken with any of these 25 wedding quotes and coworker wedding wishes. Just make sure you’re prepared to post your wedding day photo-dump with some wedding captions that perfectly match all the fairy-tale vibes.

Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision/Getty Images