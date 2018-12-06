24 Flirty Texts To Send Your Crush On Christmas 2018 That'll Make You More Red Than Rudolph
There's no better present for your boo-to-be than a flirty Christmas text. It's non-committal, comes in every size, and can be super last minute — like day-of last minute. If you're stressing to think of something clever, sultry, and yet still festive, worry no more. We've cooked up 24 flirty texts to send your crush on Christmas 2018, that are hotter than genderless gingerbread cookies fresh out of the oven.
Whether you're cuffed up or on the prowl, winter is the perfect time time for staying in bed with bae and finding ways to keep warm. If you and your boo can't spend the holidays together, or if sparks have just started to fly with a new cutie — a flirty Christmas text can be something naughty and nice. Once your halls are decked and your bells are rung, hitting "send" on that spicy message can be a surefire way to get your love burning like a warm winter hearth.
So wrap your gifts, charge up your phone, and get ready to text your boo — perhaps under the table. These 24 flirty Christmas messages are not for Grandma to see.
1Goody-Goody
Have you been good this year?
2All I want for Christmas is you!
Send me a pic, I want to show Santa what I want for Christmas
3You Slay
Are you a flying reindeer? Cause you sleigh me
4Peace Tree-ty
You must be an evergreen, cause you look banging all year round.
5Santa's busy!
Santa's busy, may I sit on your lap?
6On My List
Hmmm, checking the naughty list. And yup, you're on it.
7A new dawn, a new day.
I'd love to wake up to find you in the morning
8Jingle all the way!
If you jingle my bells, we can totally go all the way.
9Kiss, kiss!
I wanna lick you from your head to your mistletoes.
102018's Hottest New Position
Hmm just heard about The Stocking Stuffer. Should we try it sometime?
11Bow Down
Yeah, I tied all the bows on the presents. I'm pretty knotty.
12All is bright.
A night with me would be not-so silent.
13Be in the present.
I'd like to get laid under the tree.
14Best time to wear a striped sweater.
That ugly sweater looks itchy, let's take it off.
15I see you.
You're on my list, and I've checked you (out) twice.
16By The Chimney With Care
The stockings are hung, I hope you are too.
17I'm dreaming of a white Christmas .
Screw a white Christmas — I want it red hot.
18Daily Rounds
Unlike Santa, I come more than once a year.
19Bargain Shopper
Did you get that outfit on Black Friday? Cause I want it 100% off.
20Trains, Planes, And Automobiles
Ever do it in a sleigh?
21Shine Bright
Are you looking for a gold star? Cause I shine best when I'm on top.
22A subtle Ask
Let's go out next week, I promise I won't (snow)flake on ya.
23Tell me what you want.
I bet I know a few things you want for Christmas.
24I want candy!
Are you a candy-cane, cause I think we were mint to be together.
Of course, a classic "Merry Christmas" works too. Or if your crush celebrates Solstice, Hanukkah, Kwanza, or another winter holiday — a message of general winter cheer may be appreciated. A flirty Christmas text can be a silly way to break the ice and start heating things up. And who knows, if you tell your crush how you feel, they may make it the most wonderful time of your year.