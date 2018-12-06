There's no better present for your boo-to-be than a flirty Christmas text. It's non-committal, comes in every size, and can be super last minute — like day-of last minute. If you're stressing to think of something clever, sultry, and yet still festive, worry no more. We've cooked up 24 flirty texts to send your crush on Christmas 2018, that are hotter than genderless gingerbread cookies fresh out of the oven.

Whether you're cuffed up or on the prowl, winter is the perfect time time for staying in bed with bae and finding ways to keep warm. If you and your boo can't spend the holidays together, or if sparks have just started to fly with a new cutie — a flirty Christmas text can be something naughty and nice. Once your halls are decked and your bells are rung, hitting "send" on that spicy message can be a surefire way to get your love burning like a warm winter hearth.

So wrap your gifts, charge up your phone, and get ready to text your boo — perhaps under the table. These 24 flirty Christmas messages are not for Grandma to see.

1 Goody-Goody Giphy Have you been good this year?

2 All I want for Christmas is you! Giphy Send me a pic, I want to show Santa what I want for Christmas

3 You Slay Giphy Are you a flying reindeer? Cause you sleigh me

4 Peace Tree-ty Giphy You must be an evergreen, cause you look banging all year round.

5 Santa's busy! Giphy Santa's busy, may I sit on your lap?

6 On My List Giphy Hmmm, checking the naughty list. And yup, you're on it.

7 A new dawn, a new day. Giphy I'd love to wake up to find you in the morning

8 Jingle all the way! Giphy If you jingle my bells, we can totally go all the way.

9 Kiss, kiss! Giphy I wanna lick you from your head to your mistletoes.

10 2018's Hottest New Position Giphy Hmm just heard about The Stocking Stuffer. Should we try it sometime?

11 Bow Down Giphy Yeah, I tied all the bows on the presents. I'm pretty knotty.

12 All is bright. Giphy A night with me would be not-so silent.

13 Be in the present. Giphy I'd like to get laid under the tree.

14 Best time to wear a striped sweater. Giphy That ugly sweater looks itchy, let's take it off.

15 I see you. Giphy You're on my list, and I've checked you (out) twice.

16 By The Chimney With Care Giphy The stockings are hung, I hope you are too.

17 I'm dreaming of a white Christmas . Giphy Screw a white Christmas — I want it red hot.

18 Daily Rounds Giphy Unlike Santa, I come more than once a year.

19 Bargain Shopper Giphy Did you get that outfit on Black Friday? Cause I want it 100% off.

20 Trains, Planes, And Automobiles Giphy Ever do it in a sleigh?

21 Shine Bright Attitude Are you looking for a gold star? Cause I shine best when I'm on top.

22 A subtle Ask Giphy Let's go out next week, I promise I won't (snow)flake on ya.

23 Tell me what you want. Giphy I bet I know a few things you want for Christmas.