Beetlejuice has everything you could ever want in a Halloween movie: the undead, scary sandworms, and of course, that devious titular character. (I will try to refrain from saying his name more than once, because we all know what happens after that third time.) You know you're going to stream this Tim Burton classic at least once for your girls' night in this fall. You might even play the "Day-O" song at your Halloween party, and dance around all night long. Then, you'll definitely want to use some Beetlejuice quotes for Instagram captions.

I don't know about you, but I definitely channeled Lydia Deetz when I was a teen. Today, I would still raid her closet to bring a little black into my wardrobe. Her lines in the film were at times melodramatic, but aren't we all a tad "strange and unusual?"

Maybe you have plans of going as the goth queen herself for Halloween, or maybe your crew has plans to perform a seance in your home like the Deetz family did. Perhaps you plan on looking for ghosts and snapping pics of the supernatural. Whatever proof you get, you'll need some captions for when you want to post. Consider these 23 Beetlejuice quotes as my version of the Handbook For The Recently Deceased to help you share your undead pics right away this Halloween. And now I just realized I said his name a third time, so I guess "it's showtime!"

1. "Well... I attended Juilliard... I'm a graduate of the Harvard business school. I travel quite extensively. I lived through the Black Plague and had a pretty good time during that. I’ve seen 'The Exorcist' about a hundred and sixty seven times and it keeps getting funnier every single time I see it! Not to mention the fact that you’re talking to a dead guy. Now what do you think? You think I’m qualified?" — Beetlejuice

2. "Go ahead, make my millennium." — Beetlejuice

3. "Well, I've read through that Handbook For The Recently Deceased. It says: 'live people ignore the strange and unusual.' I, myself, am strange and unusual." — Lydia Deetz

4. "We're very unhappy." — Barbara

5. "What did you expect? You're dead!" — Juno

6. "I'm a ghost with the most, babe." — Beetlejuice

7. "Let's turn on the juice and see what shakes loose." — Beetlejuice

8. "We're dead. I don't think we have very much to worry about anymore." — Adam

9. "I didn't realize you were into the supernatural." — Bernard

10. "Don't mind her. She's still upset, because somebody dropped a house on her sister." — Otho

11. "My whole life is a dark room. One big dark room." — Lydia Deetz

12. "These aren't my rules. Come to think of it, I don't have any rules." — Beetlejuice

13. "It's showtime." — Beetlejuice

14. "Never trust the living!" — Juno

15. "You have got to take the upper hand in all situations or people, whether they're dead or alive, will walk all over you." — Delia Deetz

16. "I am alone. I am *utterly* alone." — Lydia Deetz

17. "They were trying to scare you away, and you didn't get scared." — Lydia Deetz

18. "Please, they're dead. It's a little late to be neurotic." — Delia Deetz

19. "I've been reading that book and there's a word for people in our situation: ghosts." — Adam

20. "It obviously doesn't do any good to pull your heads off in front of people if they can't see you!" — Juno

21. "I know just as much about the supernatural as I do about interior design." — Otho

22. "What's the good of being a ghost if you can't frighten people away?" — Barbara

23. "Maybe you can relax in a haunted house, but I can't." — Lydia Deetz