Spooky times are calling, and every Halloween lover has been eagerly waiting to answer. September is the beginning of the Halloween countdown for true fans of the season, and you probably can't wait for Freeform's "31 Nights of Halloween" to make its annual comeback. You're going to run into a lot of funny Halloween movie quotes, and they'll pair so well with your festive pics on the 'Gram.

Streaming Halloween movies never gets old. Scary or funny, these movies remind you of your childhood that was filled with sleepovers, trick or treating, pumpkin carving, and candy for weeks afterwards. Halloween fun during adulthood has its perks, but ultimately, you're trying to embrace the nostalgia whenever you can.

For now, you can still host movie parties, featuring your Halloween faves, and then get dressed up to go out. Halloween lands on a Wednesday this year, so you'll have to consider whether or not you want to celebrate the weekend before or after. Let movies like Hocus Pocus or The Nightmare Before Christmas get you into the Halloween spirit. Although, is it even really that hard to? Laugh off the pain of not being a kid anymore by using any of these 16 funny Halloween movie quotes for your captions.

1. "I'm the ghost with the most, babe." — Betelgeuse, Beetlejuice

2. "Being normal is vastly overrated." — Aggie Cromwell, Halloweentown

3. "Can I keep you?" — Casper, Casper

4. “My darling girl, when are you going to realize that being normal is not necessarily a virtue? It rather denotes a lack of courage." — Aunt Frances, Practical Magic

5. "That's right. I am the pumpkin king!" Jack Skellington, The Nightmare Before Christmas

6. "Don't torture yourself, Gomez. That's my job." — Morticia, The Addams Family

7. “It’s a full moon tonight. That’s when all the weirdos are out." — Hocus Pocus

8. “No, please don’t kill me, Mr. Ghostface, I wanna be in the sequel!” — Tatum Riley, Scream

9. "Isn’t the view beautiful? It takes my breath away. Well, it would if I had any." — Corpse Bride

10. "Do you have to open graves to find girls to fall in love with?" — The Mummy (1932)

11. "Let's turn on the juice and see what shakes loose." — Betelgeuse, Beetlejuice

12. "If I hadn't just been sitting in it, I'd say you've lost your mind." — Maggot, Corpse Bride

13. "Couldn’t you forget about being a cool teenager just for one night?" — Allison, Hocus Pocus

14. "Last night you were unhinged. You were like some desperate, howling demon. You frightened me. Do it again!" — Morticia, The Addams Family

15. “It’s all just a bunch of hocus pocus!” — Max, Hocus Pocus

16. "You are too precious for words, why I could just... eat you alive!" — Morticia, The Addams Family

The haunt is about get so real, and watching Halloween movies is one of the most exciting parts of the season. Don't forget your favorite snacks and good company, either.