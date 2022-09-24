Give Your iPhone A Fall Makeover With These Cute AF Wallpapers

The change of seasons means fall is in the air and Halloween is right around the corner. It’s the time of pumpkin spice lattes, apple picking, and pumpkin carving. If you’re sprucing up your home, why not switch out your phone lock screen to fit the fall vibe? The new iOS 16 has been all the hype with its customizable lock screen and new widgets. Spice up your iPhone lock screen wallpaper with a fall or Halloween-themed look with these custom iPhone and Etsy designs.

Etsy is like a Pinterest board for iPhone lock screens with hundreds of creators selling their designs for cheap — most iOS 16 widget, app icon, and wallpaper bundles are under $5. The wallpapers are high quality (some are hand drawn!) and the options are endless. Literally, one bundle claims to have over three million icons. Once you’ve made a purchase, the digital designs can be downloaded instantly from Etsy.

If designs aren’t your thing, the new iOS offers plenty of creative ways for you to channel fall spirit into your lock screen. Go minimal with a gradient of fall hues that perfectly complement your phone, or show off your fall personality in emojis. You need to try it for yourself, it’s such a mood.

Fall Wallpapers

iPhone Emojis

To make an iPhone lock screen with emojis, start by adding a new wallpaper. From the iPhone wallpaper options, select Emoji. From there, you’ll be able to choose up to six emojis to make up your wallpaper. Need ideas? How about some fall leaves 🍂🍁or a hot latte ☕🧡 or apple pie 🍎🥧!

Etsy doesn’t hold back on the bundles. Top rated iPhone wallpapers and icon bundles have anywhere from 10,000 to three million designs. You’ll never run out of options. The best part is it works with both iOS and Android phones.

Feeling boho? This Etsy designer has you covered with 500 icons, 30 widgets, and 10 wallpaper designs for all your fall quotes and PSL needs.

Autumn is all about being cozy and curling up by the fireplace in your favorite sweater with a cup of PSL. At least, that’s what I’m manifesting for fall. Starting with an iPhone lock screen transformation courtesy of this cozy Etsy wallpaper bundle.

ICYMI, cottagecore was the trend on TikTok and people are not over it. For a small cost, this Etsy pack has all the designs to make your cottagecore dreams come true.

Halloween Wallpapers

iPhone Emojis

Boo! Emojis are peak Halloween when you have the jack-o’-lantern and ghost emoji on your lock screen 🎃👻. Vampires and drops of blood will send a chill down your spine 🧛🩸😱. Alternatively, a classic coffin and candle sends a spooky message to your phone ⚰️🕯️.

This Etsy designer doesn’t mess around with Halloween. The entire pack of icons are hand drawn with the likes of cute pumpkins and skulls that can be used as app or widget covers. You can make custom widget covers with the Widgetsmith app.

Keep it simple with this minimalistic pumpkin outline as a lock screen wallpaper. It’s giving just enough fall without overdoing it, and it works.

When you think Halloween, vintage often comes to mind. This Etsy bundle has all the witchy aesthetic you’ll want as the eerie backdrop for your spells.

Anyone who said Halloween can’t be cute hasn’t seen these pink Halloween lock screen designs that are more cute than scary. Pink pumpkins, anyone? Even the ghosts look friendly.

This one’s for Halloween and Animal Crossing fans. There’s over 30 wallpapers inspired by Animal Crossing. Find Tom Nook peeking out from the screen and Isabella in costume with a witch’s hat.

You better be-leaf that fall is here and you’ll be carving pumpkins before you know it. Get started with the fall activities by transforming your lock screen and let the rest fall into place.