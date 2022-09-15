Make Your PSL Glow In The Dark With Starbucks’ Spooky Halloween Merch

Starbucks knows how to do spooky SZN right — with new merch, of course. The coffee chain dropped a new line of Halloween cups for 2022 on Sept. 15, but don’t worry, they’re not so scary that you’ll drop your PSL. With reusable tumblers and mugs that glow in the dark, options for hot and cold sips, and even a new Bling Cup keychain, your Halloween coffee runs are about to be so in season. You’ll be feeling like a Sanderson sister as soon as you get all these Starbucks Halloween cups in your cupboard.
Keep your eyes peeled as you shop at Target, grocery stores, airports, and hospitals in the U.S., because licensed Starbucks stores are rolling out the collection. All items are priced under $30, and the reusable tumblers, cold cups, and mugs are rocking Halloween-perfect purple, orange, yellow, green, and black hues. You’ll also notice Halloween motifs of spine-chilling eyes, wicked ravens, and a not-so-scary sparkly raven emblazoned on cups. Here are the Halloween cups Starbucks released and a few others that eagle-eyed Starbucks lovers have spotted in-stores.
To top it all off, many of the cups glow in the dark for all your nighttime sipping needs. As you plan which Halloween Starbucks cups need to make it in your cart before they’re gone (they’re only here for a limited time while supplies last), here’s a rundown of the available designs.
Once you collect all the Halloween merch your bank account will allow, don’t forget to bring it with you on your next coffee run. Starbucks Reward members who use any reusable cups at participating cafes get 25 Stars and 10 cents off your drink. Sadly, the Halloween cups won’t score you extra Stars but you might snag a few bonus points with any Halloween enthusiasts.