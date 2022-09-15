Make Your PSL Glow In The Dark With Starbucks’ Spooky Halloween Merch

Starbucks knows how to do spooky SZN right — with new merch, of course. The coffee chain dropped a new line of Halloween cups for 2022 on Sept. 15, but don’t worry, they’re not so scary that you’ll drop your PSL. With reusable tumblers and mugs that glow in the dark, options for hot and cold sips, and even a new Bling Cup keychain, your Halloween coffee runs are about to be so in season. You’ll be feeling like a Sanderson sister as soon as you get all these Starbucks Halloween cups in your cupboard.

Keep your eyes peeled as you shop at Target, grocery stores, airports, and hospitals in the U.S., because licensed Starbucks stores are rolling out the collection. All items are priced under $30, and the reusable tumblers, cold cups, and mugs are rocking Halloween-perfect purple, orange, yellow, green, and black hues. You’ll also notice Halloween motifs of spine-chilling eyes, wicked ravens, and a not-so-scary sparkly raven emblazoned on cups. Here are the Halloween cups Starbucks released and a few others that eagle-eyed Starbucks lovers have spotted in-stores.

To top it all off, many of the cups glow in the dark for all your nighttime sipping needs. As you plan which Halloween Starbucks cups need to make it in your cart before they’re gone (they’re only here for a limited time while supplies last), here’s a rundown of the available designs.

Raven’s Perch Glow In The Dark Cold Cup ($16.95) Courtesy of Starbucks The raven’s perch turns green when an iced drink is poured in the cup, sending an icy chill down your spine.

Tree Glow In The Dark Cold Cup ($19.95) Courtesy of Starbucks Do you feel like someone is watching you? It’s the eyes on this eerie 24-ounce glow in the dark cup that can be seen glaring at you through the trees in the dark.

Periwinkle Raven Glow In The Dark Cold Cup ($19.95) Courtesy of Starbucks Even ravens have Halloween costumes at Starbucks. This raven is given a sparkly makeover in this bedazzling purple cup. And remember to add it to your next Target list, because it’s sold exclusively at Starbucks locations in the chain.

Glow In The Dark Lemongrass Bling Cup ($24.95) Courtesy of Starbucks Halloween takes over Starbucks’ famous Bling Cup in this neon yellow-green cup thats giving Oogie Boogie energy.

Night Crackle Glow In The Dark Tumbler ($14.95) Courtesy of Starbucks Peep the glow in the dark illumination seeping through the crackle on this tumbler. This one’s another Target-exclusive.

Glow In The Dark Halloween Hot Cups ($19.95) Courtesy of Starbucks These six 16-ounce reusable cups feature designs with falling leaves, ravens, and come with six colored lids: black, yellow, purple, light blue/purple, light orange, and dark orange.

Multi Eyes Glow in the Dark Tumbler ($19.95) Courtesy of Starbucks All eyes are on this 12-ounce Starbucks tumbler, literally. The peepers come alive in the dark in creepy Halloween fashion.

Night Sky Glow in the Dark Mug ($14.95) Courtesy of Starbucks Curl up with a cup of hot chocolate in this 14-ounce starry mug under the night sky while you stargaze — or keep an eye out for flying brooms, depending on how spooky you wanna get.

Gradient Lemongrass Tumbler ($19.95) @my.starbucks.addiction There are also cups that weren’t featured in Starbucks’ release post, but some Starbs aficionados, like @my.starbucks.addiction on Instagram have spotted some other Halloween-eqsue merch. This ombré cup adds a subtle touch of Halloween to get you in the spirit without the whole get up, and it’s a Target exclusive.

Striped Siren Cold Cup ($19.95) @my.starbucks.addiction This Target-exclusive reptilian gold-and-green metallic design cup captures everything Halloween is in a cup.

Raven’s Moon Cold Cup ($27.95) @my.starbucks.addiction Similar to the raven plastic cup, the matte stainless steel version is a Target exclusive and decorated with a deep purple raven perched on a branch looking into the distance. Perhaps, searching for its next prey.

Campfire Raven Plastic Tumbler @my.starbucks.addiction Caw! Caw! Legend has it that the raven’s shrill can be heard echoing through the Halloween night. Get in the spooky spirit with this Starbucks raven cup.

Once you collect all the Halloween merch your bank account will allow, don’t forget to bring it with you on your next coffee run. Starbucks Reward members who use any reusable cups at participating cafes get 25 Stars and 10 cents off your drink. Sadly, the Halloween cups won’t score you extra Stars but you might snag a few bonus points with any Halloween enthusiasts.