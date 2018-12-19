22 Midnight Captions For Instagram & Making Way For The New Year

It's almost time to say cheers to a brand new year. Thank goodness, huh? You've been looking forward to this moment for months, and counting down the days, hours, and even minutes until midnight. (Don't worry. You're using an app on your phone.) You've picked out an outfit for the night of, and made some plans with your besties or significant other. Some years, you loved going out on the town, and others, you got cozy on the couch and watched the festivities go down on TV. Whatever you're doing this year, you need some midnight captions for Instagram. It's time to make way for the new — and that should start on your social media accounts.

Before you know it, the ball is going to drop in the middle of Times Square. The entire world, one time zone after the other, is going to ring in a new year and send fireworks into the sky. Your besties will be standing by your side with sparklers, while your siblings will text you celebratory emojis like the balloon and horn with confetti. I would ask if you're ready, but the answer is obvious at this point.

In addition to making some plans for New Year's Eve, you've prepped some resolutions and added top travel destinations to your bucket list. You've thought about what you want to change about your life, and what you hope stays the same. Truth is, things are going pretty well right now, and you're on the path to living your best life. This next year is going to be the year of you — assuming you get on social media right after midnight and start spreading that love and cheer.

First things first: Find yourself some new Lightroom mobile presets that bring out the bright colors in your photos, and maybe switch up your profile picture, too. Having one of these 22 midnight captions prepped is a good idea, if I do say so myself. Pick one out before the clock strikes and those sparklers are #lit.

1. "Page one of 365."

2. "Make way for the new."

3. "Knee-deep in confetti."

4. "And so the adventure begins."

5. "Pop goes the champagne."

6. "La vie est belle."

7. "Bring on the night."

8. "New year, same me, bigger goals."

9. "I want your midnights." — Taylor Swift, "New Year's Day"

10. "Who said nights were for sleep?" — Marilyn Monroe

11. "New beginnings start now."

12. "Toss that glitter in the air like you care."

13. "And we were dancing, dancing. Like we're made of starlight." — Taylor Swift, "Starlight"

14. "Chasing midnights and making memories with my best friends."

15. "Kiss me at midnight, please."

16. "Life is short. Wear your party pants at midnight."

17. "This night is going to last forever, even if it's only midnight for a minute."

18. "Dance until midnight, sleep until noon."

19. "Party pans: on."

20. "The moon and midnight made me do it."

21. "There's glitter on the floor after the party. Girls carrying their shoes down in the lobby." — Taylor Swift, "New Year's Day"

22. "Leaving glitter and moonlight wherever I go."

A new year calls for an overhaul on your social media accounts, and making room for new poses and edits that you love. Maybe you'll scroll through your favorite influencer's feeds for some inspiration, or just channel your own creative self. Either way, I hope that one of these midnight captions helps you get off on the right foot.

This next year is going to be whatever you make of it. But, I know that you already have so much ambition and excitement to turn your dreams and resolutions into a reality. Social media or not, you're going to shine as bright as a sparkler by the time the ball drops on the next new year. Ready, set, say cheers!