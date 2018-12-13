Going into the new year, you're making resolutions and setting new goals. You're pinky promising yourself that you'll finally learn another language, or get your passport renewed. You want to book plane tickets and dreamy accommodations around the world with your best friends, and finally take that road trip you've had planned out since the beginning of college. To gear you up and inspire your bucket list, Airbnb revealed the top trending destinations for 2019.

Of course, you want to see the well-known landmarks, including the Eiffel Tower in Paris and Big Ben in London, but you also want to go off the beaten path a bit. You want to live like the locals do, and find a corner of this world that you can call your own.

Now, you may not know about the beautiful mountains on the other side of the planet, or the quaint towns that are tucked into the picturesque scenery of Europe. Sure, you've seen a bunch of pictures on social media of these otherworldly spots and sweet travel finds, but coming up with a list of your own is sort of the tricky part.

Girl, following your wanderlust just got a whole lot easier. All you need to know is exactly where to go — where to touch down and travel around in 2019, based on the latest trends. And lucky for you, the top destinations for the new year are here, all thanks to Airbnb. Put these places on your list and book the plane ticket, OK?

What are the top trending destinations for 2019?

Airbnb revealed that there are 19 destinations that should be on your radar going into 2019. These destinations include: Kaikoura, New Zealand; Xiamen, China; Puebla, Mexico; Normandy, France; Great Smoky Mountains, U.S.; Buenos Aires Province, Argentina; Accra, Ghana; Mozambique; Outer Hebrides, Scotland; Wakayama Prefecture, Japan; Catskill Mountains and Hudson Valley, U.S.; Santa Catarina State, Brazil; Batumi, Georgia; Winnipeg, Canada; Pondicherry, India; Uzbekistan; Calabria, Italy; Andalucia, Spain; and Taiwan.

The results were found using internal Airbnb data on the most bookings for 2019 as of Oct. 2018. These numbers were then compared the booking numbers for these same locations by the same time last year.

The amount of times these locations were searched or added to a "wish list" on the popular accommodations platform was also taken into consideration. Kaikoura, New Zealand, which is the number one travel destination for the new year, grew 295 percent in bookings. So, it's time to see what all the hype is about, right?

What are some experiences you can have in these destinations?

Along with revealing exactly where you need to go in the new year, Airbnb provided some insight on experiences you can have in these destinations. These are the memories and moments that will turn your trip into the adventure of a lifetime.

In Kaikoura, New Zealand, you may want to go whale-watching. Travel around the area by train to experience the picturesque mountains and teal waters that crash against the shore.

In addition, foodies may want to head to Xiamen, China to learn how to bake bread at a dessert studio, or travel to Calabria, Italy to look for truffles that could later become part of your favorite meal to date.

Last but not least, adventurers and #wanderlusters who love to fill their trips with excursions, may want to check out experiences like snorkeling and scuba diving in Mozambique, and snowboarding closer to home in the snowy Catskill Mountains of New York.

What are some places you can stay in these destinations?

Traveling always requires one thing: Accommodations. And as easy as it can be to book a hotel or hostel for a few nights, staying in an apartment or someone's perfectly-designed bungalow can be cheaper and make for a more unique experience, overall.

When you're booking your trip to one of these destinations for the new year, consider staying in a dreamy apartment with a vibrant kitchen in Batumi, Georgia, or a modern space in Winnipeg, Canada, that features the most beautiful floor-to-ceiling windows. The options are endless, but taking the time to find something that's the right fit for you is always a good idea.

Why should you make a resolution to travel more in 2019?

So, why should you make that resolution to travel more in 2019? Well, for one, the world is waiting for you. Every year, you say that you're going to follow your wanderlust, and then may not follow through because of time, money, or the long flight it would take to get to some of the top places on your bucket list. Stop letting yourself get in the way, because although those waterfalls and gorgeous mountains might be there next year, you could be experiencing them now.

You could be making memories and taking pictures in the coolest corners of the planet. Let's be honest: You didn't expect any of these trendy destinations for 2019 to be on your bucket list. But, the fact that they're just coming on your radar means that the experience will be that much sweeter. Grab your passport, and a pencil, too. You'll be hopping on a plane and checking off that resolution before you know it.