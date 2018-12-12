5 Things You Shouldn't Put Off Until Tomorrow In Your 20s, Because Living Is For Right Now

Let me tell you a secret about life: It happens, and fast. One day, you're a kid riding your scooter around the neighborhood and playing basketball during recess. The next, you're heading into the "real world" with years of experience already behind you. It's bittersweet, because you're growing up and things are constantly changing. It's also a beautiful reminder that there are things you shouldn't put off until tomorrow in your 20s, because living is for right now.

It's time that you break the habit of procrastinating, and face your obstacles and opportunities head-on. You've spent hours scrolling through your phone or doing miscellaneous things, just to avoid doing work or making big decisions. You've also been using phrases like "one day" or "maybe next time." That's not how you want to continue spending this decade of your life, right?

From now on, you're going to make some moves. You're going to find that energy and passion inside of you, and use it to create a life that you truly love. You're going to quit worrying about the future, and focus on the present. Simply put, that's why you shouldn't put these seven things off any longer. Got it? Good.

1 Cleaning Your Space Leah Flores/Stocksy First things first: Don't put off cleaning your space. Being in your 20s means you moved into your first apartment or are learning to live on your own. It's important that you get down a routine for dusting, vacuuming, and doing your laundry — before the bad habits start. Be proactive and check off grocery shopping or doing the dishes today, not tomorrow. You already have a bunch of other things on your to-do list for the week that are likely a lot more fun. So, don't conveniently "forget" about your chores every night, or let the mess grow. Instead, put on some music and get it done, and leave yourself more time and energy to do what you actually want or need to do.

2 Moving To Your Dream Location Isaiah & Taylor Photography/Stocksy As much as you may love your hometown or where you are right now, you have somewhere else on your mind. This is a city that you maybe traveled to with your best friend, or another country that has a lot of opportunity waiting for you. Granted, you can't just pack your bags and hop on the plane tomorrow. But, you can start taking the necessary steps to get yourself there. You can find a place to live and apply to a new job. You can scope out ways to get involved in the community, and save money for your trip. Before you know it, you'll be living your dream life. You just have to get started now.

3 Committing To Your Goals Sergey Filimonov/Stocksy Imagine this: You wake up one morning, and after going through your usual routine, you log onto your computer. There are a few emails you need to respond to, and your planner has some appointments scheduled for later in the day. But, you have a smile on your face, because you're doing exactly what you love. Now, this could be anything from running your own business while traveling the world, to being a big-time professor or fashion designer. The world is your oyster, and your dreams are big. But, committing to your goals is #necessary to reaching them. Stop putting off those initial steps and loads of work until tomorrow. Yes, it won't be easy, and you may hit some roadblocks along the way. But, it'll be so worth it when you're rocking the title "girl boss."

4 Traveling With Your Significant Other BONNINSTUDIO/Stocksy Next, if you have the opportunity to travel with your significant other, do it. One day, you might have a family together or be in a crucial spot in your careers. When else are you two going to have so much time in your schedules to jet-set around the world? Your 20s is built, in general, for checking things off your bucket list. You're supposed to explore, try new things, and go to cities that you've been dreaming about since day one. Sure, you could take a dreamy road trip with your best friends, or make some memories all by yourself. But, nothing will quite compare to reaching this relationship milestone with someone you love endlessly.