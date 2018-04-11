21 Tweets About Hooking Up Will Make You Say, "Damn, That's Me"

As someone who spent the first 23 years of her life **very** single, I can safely say that I'm extremely familiar with the hookup culture and all of its many ins and outs. Up until my current relationship, the only "romantic" experiences I had to show for were those long drawn out hookup buddy type situations that eventually fizzled out on their own.

So, yeah, I know how the story goes. In fact, I have a theory that when you're a single and active member of hookup culture, your life is constantly going one of two ways: you're on a hot streak or you're in a dry spell. You're either swimming in an endless sea of romantic promise or sitting at home alone picking crumbs off your pajamas while you start The Office all over again. Of course, this isn't to say that during either of these two phases that you aren't actually pining over one special person who you, for some reason or another, cannot fully have. But, for the most part, these are your two options.

And I know that, especially when you're in the sitting-at-home-alone-picking-crumbs-off-your-pajamas phase, it's easy to fantasize about having a special someone to sit home and watch Netflix with. Someone who actually cares about you. But please allow me to leave you with this silver lining: all of your best stories and experiences are going to come from this stage of your life. Embrace it!

Laugh at the bad dates and the awkward encounters and really dive into getting over your ex and take all the time that you need to do that. This is all part of the human experience and, if you ask me, it's one of the best parts of it so don't let it slip away without fully embracing it.

OK, I promise I'm done with my spiel. Now time for you to go SLAY the hookup scene like you were born to do.