21 Texts That Start A Conversation With Your Crush When You're Bored

I don't know who needs to hear this, but if you're trying to get a convo going with your crush, you can do better than texting them "hey 🙂." The best conversation starters are ones that inspire curiosity, invite a response, and open the door to other topics — and I'm sorry to say that "hey" does none of those things. If you're in need of texts that start a conversation with your crush when you're bored and looking to chat, then I've got some suggestions that are sure to pique their interest.

The best way to get a playful conversation going is to keep things light. (For example, it's probably best not to open the conversation with "What is your greatest fear? Mine is dying alone.") Questions are the best way to instigate a convo (because, you know, they require a response). You can ask your crush for their opinions, reviews, preferences, and recommendations on any number of topics, and sometimes, the most random questions lead to the most interesting conversations. Here are just a few questions you can use to get the ball rolling (and help you learn a little bit more about your crush in the process).

Ugur Karakoc/E+/Getty Images

1. "Have you been watching Love Is Blind? If so, plz share your thoughts, because I honestly don't know what to think."

2. "I'm pretty sure I'm the only person in the city who didn't realize it was going to rain today and didn't come prepared with an umbrella. Is your day going better than mine?"

3. "I'm trying to pick a movie to watch and I'm curious: Is Parasite as good as everyone says?"

4. "I'm taking a poll on which is better: Disney World or Disneyland? And yes, there is a right answer."

5. "Will you go to this rescue puppy website and help me pick out a dog? I'm not actually getting one, but I like to pretend I am."

6. "I'm trying to plan my next vacation. What does your ideal trip involve: camping, hiking, sightseeing, lounging, or all-you-can-eating?"

7. "I took a Barry's Bootcamp class yesterday and I'm sore in places that I didn't even know existed. Have you ever been to Barry's before?"

8. "Have you ever gotten a Shamrock Shake? I want to try one but I'm skeptical."

9. "I'm about to start watching Game of Thrones. Is there anything I should know before I begin this journey?"

10. "Serious question: Do you think I could pull off a leather jacket?"

11. "There's a spider in my apartment. Will you come over and get rid of it, or do you also have an irrational fear of bugs?"

Witthaya Prasongsin/Moment/Getty Images

12. "I'm ordering a pizza and I don't know what to get. Will you pick three toppings with me?"

13. "Will you send me the best meme you've seen today? I need a good laugh."

14. "I'm rewatching The Office, and I want to know what you think: Are Jim and Pam relationship goals or totally overrated?"

15. "What do you think is worse: people who celebrate their half-birthday, or people who celebrate their birthday week?"

16. "Have you ever purchased anything from an Instagram ad? I bought three different things from ads this past week and I'm concerned for myself."

17. "What do you think is the most annoying thing a person can post on their Insta Story?"

18. "What's your most toxic trait? Mine is waiting a week before I reply to people's emails."

19. "If you could be trapped in an elevator with any celebrity for 12 hours, who would it be and why?"

20. "What's your opinion on flip flops? Unsightly or essential?"

21. "I accidentally called my professor 'mom' in class this morning. What's the worst thing that's happened to you today?"

The best part: If your crush doesn't have an opinion on something, you then have an excuse to experience it together on your first date. Just saying!