If you're anything like me, you're already thinking about the intentions you'd like to set in 2021, especially after the tumultuous year we just got through. The new year is always a great time to set intentions and the good new is, 2021 will be the best career year for these zodiac signs: Taurus and Virgo. Fortunately, with both the sun and Mercury traveling through structured Capricorn, persevering and materializing your professional goals is hardly a difficult task.

More importantly, now that we've officially transitioned into the Age of the element air, the future has never been as important as it will be in 2021. Collectively and individually speaking, this year will revolutionize everything from your relationship with Mother Earth to your identity on the internet. Themes revolving around progress, revolution, and social movements will ultimately reign, but more importantly, it will be an opportunity to create a significant amount of change in the world as we know it.

This is especially significant this year, and something important to consider when it comes to your career moves. Saturn and Jupiter in Aquarius (aka The Great Conjunction) are encouraging you to step outside of your comfort zones and think outside the box. Saturn is the planet of limits and structure; Jupiter magnifies everything that it comes in contact with; Aquarius is symbolic of society, revolution, and collective consciousness.

How does your career affect humanity? What are you doing for the planet at large? Paying it forward and cultivating social consciousness will be on your to-do list this year. In the meantime, however, here's why Taurus and Virgo will dominate professional spheres and take bold risks in their careers:

Taurus: You're About To Experience An Incredible Amount Of Change, And For The Better, But You Need To Surrender To It

What's your biggest fear, Taurus? If your first answer is change, then you more than likely have several planets in this fixed earth sign. With that being said, change is inevitable for you this year, and this is especially true for your professional life.

Before we discuss your career, let's dissect the potential effects of Mars and Uranus in your sign, squaring off with Jupiter and Saturn in your ambitious 10th house of authority, public persona, and reputation in the world. Sure, squares are challenging, but only if you resist the changes you're experiencing. Letting go and surrendering to what's taking place is where you will thrive this year, especially now that the luckiest and largest planet in the solar system is sitting alongside structured Saturn in your career sector. Don't take this supercharged momentum for granted.

Virgo: You're Reaching For The Stars, And You're Liberating Yourself From Mundane Routines And Rituals

Here's the deal, Virgo: The only way to go is up. This is especially true with the North Node lighting up your ambitious 10th house of career, ambition, authority, and reputation in the world. What's even better about this is, Saturn and Jupiter will eventually link up with the North Node, which will encourage you to make room in your day-to-day life and in your career. Are you ready to spruce up your work space?

Technology gadgets and virtual exchanges are coming in handy nowadays, but they will be especially useful for you this year. Reorganize your calendar; be disruptive in more ways than one. You're tapping into your professional autonomy this year, and you're building upon the foundations you created during Saturn in Capricorn. The catch? You could experience a bit of restlessness, especially if you're inspired to take a leap of faith and it's not the right time. Breathe. It's all happening exactly the way it's supposed to.