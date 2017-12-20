2018 Makeup Trends Predict Glitter Will Outshine All Products In The New Year

We're finally draining the dregs of the garbage year that was 2017, and the new year on the horizon promises to be a little brighter. The makeup and beauty powers that be have begun to predict the biggest 2018 makeup trends, and this one promises to bring a little shine back into your rightfully cold and steely stare.

This year saw warm tones, dewy skin, holographic highlight, and celebrity-backed makeup brands rise to the top of the makeup charts. However, if you're ready to enter 2018 with on-trend hair and embrace all the new makeup the year has to offer, get ready to shed the fads of years past and embrace your inner gleam queen. That's right, my friends. For 2018, designers, makeup artists, and beauty gurus are predicting a rise in popularity surrounding the best cosmetic product there is: glitter. Glitter makeup is here to save the d*mn day and give us all hope in the new year.

Glitter dominated the spring runways with prominent features in the Anna Sui, Journe, and Stella Jean shows. Massive brands like Urban Decay, Too Faced, and GlamGlow have recently released new glitter confections that are flying off the shelves. Even Pat McGrath, the ultimate mother of all makeup, is releasing endless shimmering products and incorporating sparkle into her major looks.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Let's be clear, glitter is nothing new, nor did it really go anywhere. If you're a '90s baby, then I'm sure you remember pop sensation Britney Spears glittering it up all over VH1. Perhaps you were a Josie and the Pussycats stan, and you longed to rub glitter over your entire existence just like the stars do in the movie.

Twenty years ago, we were free to wear glitter whenever we wanted, however we wanted. Somehow, in the past few years, we lost that freedom. Yes, glitter never actually went away. We still saw it on YouTube beauty gurus, but no one was really embracing the fun of glitter in their everyday lives. When I broke out my sparkliest smokey eye on the subway at 10 a.m., it was met with faces of disgust and distain.

Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Now, the times are a-changing. With a shift back to the iridescence of the late '90s and early 2000's in fashion and makeup, we can now wear glitter without fear of glares and stars from disapproving adults.

TatumPhotoADay ( Day 15 : Best Makeup ) #Allanface #glitter — (@fanofians) #

Take a tip from Pat McGrath. For makeup artists, Pat McGrath is the ultimate authority on all things cool and trendy in makeup. If McGrath uses a finish in a fashion shoot or on a runway, you can feel totally on trend and emulate it.

EXCLUSIVE NOW ⚡️⚡️⚡️ #LiquiLUST007 Version: Divine Nude - A mini duo kit of Liquid Matte Lipstick in a Cool Mauve Pink and Bronze Astral Vinyl Gloss. AVAILABLE NOW, exclusively at @Sephora #LimitedEdition #patmcgrathlabs https://t.co/7DrqZLhDCb — (@patmcgrathreal) #

Recently, McGrath released her new LiquiLUST007 ($75; sephora.com) lip kits, which came with a micro-fine glitter pigment to press that transforms any matte lip into divine glittery goodness.

Lavish your lips in liquid matte luxury with #LiquiLUST007 NOW AT https://t.co/YbyGE7Ocgf https://t.co/x6pUvWzD7n — (@patmcgrathreal) #

Just look at this mesmerizing lip! Hypnotic, no?

And who can forget Kim Kardashian's five Ultralight Beam lip kits, each brimming with reflective, metallic particles? Word is all shades of KKW Beauty Ultralight Beam ($32; kkwbeauty.com) will restock on Dec. 21 at 12 p.m. PST, so you can stock up for spring.

Lemonhead LA also began to take the beauty world by storm this year with the launch of their easy-to-use Space Jams and Space Pastes.

Lemondhead's popularity is growing by the day, thanks to supporters like Bella Thorne and YouTuber Laura Lee.

Urban Decay recently launched new colors of their iconic Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliners ($20; sephora.com), predicting that the glitter trend will grow rapidly in the upcoming months.

Too Faced followed suit by launching their new Glitter POP! Peel-Off Eyeliners ($20; sephora.com) that make glitter application and removal insanely easy.

Too Faced also released (and immediately sold out of) their Glow Job Mask ($42; toofaced.com).

However, if you weren't able to get your hands on this sparkly item, not to worry my friends. GlamGlow released their glittery mask, the #Glittermask Gravitymud™ Firming Treatment ($69; sephora.com), to widespread acclaim.

With big brand product launches and runway trends supporting our prediction, we can't wait to enter 2018 the right way: covered in glitter. It's your time to shine bb, so get out there and sparkle like the star you are.