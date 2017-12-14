This Easy NYE Glitter Makeup Tutorial Will Last Long After The Ball Drops

New Year's Eve is approaching. Time to start making resolutions you won't keep (me give up Oreos? Never) and plan your most fantastic sparkling NYE outfit. If you need a sensible eye look that will have you sparkling brighter than the ball, then this easy New Year's Eve glitter makeup tutorial has got you covered. Not only can you quickly slap this look on your face with your fingers and a couple brushes, it's also bound to last way past midnight. So feel free to kiss your bae or bestie when the clock strikes 12! No matter how much champagne you sip, your glittery glam won't suddenly show up on you date's face.

Nothing says "New Year's Eve" more than a glittery eye look. Whether it's a low-key at-home festivity, or an all-out all-you-can-drink clubbing extravaganza, glitter shows you're ready to party like it's 1999. Maybe it's the bubbly that gives us the urge to smack our faces into a giant pile of shimmer, or perhaps it's the dazzling ball drop in Times Square that has us itching to imitate its sparkle. If you too are ready to live your best glittery dreams this New Year's Eve, then prepare for the easiest glittery eye look of your life.

Of course I started with my complexion, brows, and a little lip balm.

Prime For Extra Time

If you want your eyeshadow to last, then primer is key. Eyeshadow primer acts like double-sided sticky tape to keep your shadows in place all night long. The skin around the eye moves around a lot as we blink, wink, and just generally exist. If you're going to spend the extra few minutes to create an eye look, you should always preserve your hard work by using a primer first.

I personally love the Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion in Eden ($22; sephora.com). This primer has a bit of bone color to it, so it gets rid of all the darkness around my eye area. If I start smoking out shadow without neutralizing my natural under eye darkness, I run the risk of making myself look like a Panda bear real fast. If you have a medium skin tone, try the Smashbox Photo Finish Lid Primer ($21; sephora.com) and if your have a deeper skintone, try the Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion in Caffeine ($22; sephora.com).

I start with a grain of rice sized amount of primer which I apply to my lid from the lashline all the way to my brow bone. I recommend using fingers rather than a brush so the product can melt into your skin and really start to do its job.

Waterproof Your Base

To build the base for my glitter, and to create a little definition for my hooded eye, I started with cream shadows. Cream shadows or chubby liners will create a waterproof base for your glitter to stick to all night long. Cream shadows will also add saturation to the lid so the eyeshadow looks complete. Glitter tends to be sparse and we don't want our lids to look patchy. Cream shadow works as the perfect saturated base.

Start with a cream shadow that matches or correlates with the color of your glitter. For my look, I chose the NARS Eye Paint in Interstellar ($26; Narscosmetics.com). With my finger, I patted on the silver shimmery cream shadow from my lashline all the way into my crease. If you want to build saturation, pat on the shadow instead of sweeping it on. Patting allows the product to build up on itself, sweeping it across the eye helps with blending away hard lines and edges, but it also sheers out the product.

Don't forget to only work on one eye at a time. Because the cream shadows are waterproof, once they dry down, you won't be able to blend them again. You may want to use a clean finger to tap out any hard lines between the shadow and your skin.

Once I totally saturated my lid from lashline to crease, I used a small brush to bring the same cream shadow to the inner half of my bottom lashline. The bright pop of light at the inner corner of my eye will make me look wide awake — even when I'm dying to be sleeping in bed long before the ball drops.

Now that I've brought light to the lid, I need the bring definition to the lashline and the crease. To give my eye dimension, I used the Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Colour in Tuxedo ($29; sephora.com), a black shadow stick. I smudged the stick all throughout my upper and lower lashlines (just like I would a liner) and applied a little extra to the outer corner of my eye. Trust me, you want to be as messy as possible. Just have faith the you'll blend it all out and it will look awesome. Makeup can sense your hesitancy and fear. So go big or go home.

To blend out the black cream shadow at my lashline, I just smudged it back and forth with the tip of a flat brush. To blend out the shadow at the outer corner of my eye, I used a fluffy brush and circular buffing motions starting at the outer corner and working inward to diffuse any hard lines or edges.

Of course, what comes up must come down! I applied a little Caviar Stick to the outer corner of my bottom lashline. That optically tilts the eye upward, almost like a cat eye effect without having to do winged liner.

If you have naturally defined eyes, you can skip straight to the glitter step. However, if you have hooded or small eyes, like myself, you may still need a wee bit more definition.

Lift The Crease

To create the optical illusion that my eyes are much bigger than they are, I deepened the definition in my crease with some powder shadows. I of course used my always-handy Kat von D Shade + Light Eye Contour Palette ($48; sephora.com). First, I used a super fluffy brush to sweep a light grey shade, Lazarus, all across my crease, starting at the outer corner and working inward using little circular buffing motions.

To deepen the outer corner, I used a flat brush to pat on some Saleos, a deep grey, before blending the shadow once again with my fluffy brush. Always use a flat brush to build saturation and a fluffy brush to diffuse any hard lines or edges. And when blending, always start at the outer corner and work inward.

To really get that sultry smokiness, repeated the same process once more with a Shax, a black shadow. Every time I pat on a deeper hue, I use less and less of it and keep it closer to the outer corner.

Again, if you have a super defined crease or deep set eyes, you can skip this step. But if you have hooded eyes like me, your eyes will thank you.

Apply The Glitter

Surprising to absolutely no one, the most important part of this look is the glitter. I'm a big Lemonhead LA stan, so of course I would choose one of their amazing glitter mixes to feature on my eyes come NYE. I'm a lazy bum, and, though I own about 50 different glitters, I use Lemonhead about 80 percent of the time because it's a glitter and an adhesive in one. This adhesive is kind of amazing. It stays on all day without fallout out, but its easy to remove with any clean spoolie or makeup remover.

To go with my silver cream shadow base, I chose the Lemonhead LA Spacejam in Crystal Tokyo ($32; getlemonhead.com). It contains all different sized glitters that shine various iridescent hues under the light. If you like a smaller glitter, you can try their Spacepaste ($22; getlemonhead.com). I, however, am a big old drama queen, so chunky glitter it is.

If you don't have time to wait for shipping, just head to your local drugstore, because NYX makes a wide variety of fantastic Face & Body Glitters ($6; nyxcosmetics.com). Just adhere with their Glitter Primer ($6; nyxcosmetics.com) and you're good to go. Urban Decay also has their iconic Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliners ($20; sephora.com) and recently released new shades, like Grind, which is the most beautiful light pink iridescent glitter I've ever seen.

If you're afraid of glitter removal, you can also try the new Too Faced Glitter POP! Peel-Off Eyeliner ($20; sephora.com) which quite literally will peel off your eye at the end of the night. Use craft glitter at your own risk. I have done it in the past, but, TBH, craft glitter isn't eye safe and my lids always end up getting irritated by the end of the night. Puffy, swollen, leaky eyes are not so glam for NYE.

Using your finger for sheer saturation or a flat shadow brush for intense saturation, pat the glitter on top of your cream shadow. Really focus on the center of the lid toward the inner corner of the eye.

If you really want to be extra, you can even drag that glitter into the inner corner of your eye and the inner half of the bottom lashline.

Let Your Lashes Live Their Best Lives

No one wants their lashes to disappear into glittery lids, so don't forget to coat them with a little mascara. I used my all-time favorite Marc Jacobs Beauty Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara ($26; sephora.com), but of course, use whatever mascara makes you feel the most fab.

If you like to do the absolute most, like moi, then you may want to also apply some false lashes, like the Huda Beauty Faux Mink Lash Collection #13 Jade ($23; sephora.com).

Don't forget to pair this eye with a toned-down lip. Let the eye be the Beyoncé. Nothing competes with Yoncé.

That's all folks! I hope you all shine brighter than the ball this NYE and have a very happy new year! This year was a trip, so 2018, we're ready for you, sparkly lids and all.