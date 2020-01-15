Feb. 14 can be a bittersweet time for long-distance partners. On the one hand, you may feel thankful to have a happy relationship on this holiday. On the other hand, you may be bummed that you can't celebrate said relationship together. The good news is that there is a slew of Valentine's Day texts for your long-distance partner that you can send to show your love and gratitude.

When you really think about it, many of the things you might do in person if you could spend Valentine's Day together can still be done from a distance. You can listen to music, watch a movie, stare into each other's eyes, and even share an indulgent dessert or home-cooked meal together over FaceTime. Most importantly, though, you can express your appreciation for each other. And isn't that what Valentine's Day is all about? Letting your SO know just how much they mean to you? That's something you can definitely do from afar, and all it takes is one simple text (and perhaps a few heart emojis for good measure) to accomplish.

So, don't pass up the opportunity to show your long-distance boo just how much your cherish them this Valentine's Day. If you can't be physically with them, here are a bevy of ways to feel closer, no matter how many miles are technically keeping you apart.

Shutterstock

1. FaceTime dinner date tonight?

2. Listening to our song on repeat today. [Insert YouTube or Spotify link]

3. [Insert romantic movie] is on Netflix — how about a joint screening later?

4. Here’s a list of all the things I’d do if you were next to me right now, in no particular order.

5. I say we have a belated V-day celebration next time we’re together. You in?

6. Sending you a virtual smooch — just to hold you over until I can give you the real thing.

7. “Distance is temporary, but our love is permanent.” — Ben Harper

8. I may or may not have set a timer on my phone counting down the days, hours, and minutes till I see your face next.

9. I’d always choose spending Valentine’s Day apart from you than spending it with anyone else.

10. Missing that face extra hard today. Send me a quick selfie to get me through?

Shutterstock

11. When I feel bummed that we can't be together today, I simply remind myself of how lucky I am to even know you.

12. “I exist in two places, here and where you are" — Margaret Atwood

13. Your love makes dealing with the distance well worth it — today and every day.

14. Roses are red, violets are blue. There are no words to express just how much I miss you.

15. “No matter where I am, no matter where I go, your heart is my northern light, I will always find my way home.” — Michael Kilby

16. Pro tip: When you're missing me today, just watch this video I made and pretend I'm gazing into your eyes instead of the camera.

17. If I had a dollar for every time you crossed my thoughts today, Valentine, I'd be straight-up ballin'.

18. How do you manage to put a smile on my face from so far away? That's a legit superpower.

19. "For as long as we share the same sky and breathe the same air, we’re still together.” — Donna Lynn Hope

20. Everyone keeps asking what you got me for Valentine's Day, and I'm over here like: "Oh, you know, just infinite joy and emotional support. NBD."