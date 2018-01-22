6 Texts To Send Your Partner On Valentine's Day If You Can't Be Together

Odds are, there's someone out there whom you love so much, you'd go through anything for them. All of you currently suffering through the agonizing absence that comes with being in a long-distance relationship know exactly what I'm talking about. While there's no doubt you've probably found a way to deal with all the feels and manage the distance, nothing quite amplifies the pain of being apart like spending another Valentine's Day without your boo. That's why thinking sweet messages and texts to send your partner on Valentine's Day is particularly important when being together isn't an option.

If you've ever been in relationship with someone who didn't live in the same city as you did, you probably already know how important it is to take advantage of the conveniences of modern-day communication. Although the thought of sending a romantic love letter or scandalous photo via the ol' Pony Express sounds v cute, I think we can all agree that the instant gratification of iMessage is definitely the more reliable option. If you and your bae can't be together this Valentine's Day, make sure you take the time to let them know exactly how you feel. If you need some inspiration, here are six achingly sweet texts to send to your bae come V-Day.

1. "Even Though We Can't Celebrate Together, I Just Want You To Know That I'm So Glad I Found You"

As someone who managed to survive almost two years of long-distance at the start of my current relationship, one of the hardest things to come to terms with was the unbelievable sh*ttiness of having finally found such a special person whom I could basically never be with. But hey, you can't have it all, so try to stay focused on the fact that, somehow, in a sea of billions of people, the universe still brought the two of you together.

2. "Your Love Always Gives Me Something To Smile About."

Research shows that one of the keys to happiness in the long term is something surprisingly simple, yet so many of us underestimate it. Yes, the power of regularly practicing gratitude is proven to keep the blues at bay. So letting your partner know how grateful you are to them for making you smile, despite being apart, is just the V-Day pick me up they'll need — and it'll make you feel better, too.

3. "I Miss You So Much And Wish We Could Be Together, But You're Definitely Worth The Wait!"

A common fear that plagues many long-distance couples is not knowing whether or not all the trials and tribulations of pushing through long-distance will actually be worth it in the end. And while no one can answer that question with any certainty, you'll never know if you don't take the chance. Valentine's Day is a great opportunity to let your bae know that you are confident in the relationship and in the sacrifices you're both making.

4. "Always Missing You, But Especially Today. You're Amazing To Be With And So Hard To Be Without!"

While I'm pretty sure you're both constantly in a state of missing each other — absence makes the heart fonder, and all that — letting your partner know just how much you wish you could be together is an absolute must.

5. "I Want You Today, Tomorrow, And Forever. Happy Valentine's Day, Baby!"

If you're planning on having a Skype date later in the day, then sending a quick message for them to wake up to is a thoughtful way to ensure their day gets off to the best start possible, despite not being with each other.

6. "I Woke Up This Morning Feeling So Lucky For What We Have, And No Amount Of Distance Will Change That."

I'll say it again for the folks in the back — gratitude, gratitude, gratitude! Distance doesn't have to be a deal breaker as long as the both of you can stay strong and focused on your future plans.

Spending the only couples' holiday of the year away from your bae definitely isn't ideal, but starting their day off with a positive and heartfelt reminder of the good thing you guys have going is the perfect way to help keep your love flowing.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!