It doesn't feel quite like the holiday season without watching The Santa Clause at least once. The story of Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) becoming Santa is a classic filled with hilarious scenes, an elf-approved hot chocolate recipe, and memorable lines you love to quote every year. As a matter of fact, some of those The Santa Clause quotes can make the perfect captions for your Instagram posts during the most wonderful time of the year.

Not only are there funny lines from the movie that'll pair well with your throwback family photos and ugly Christmas sweater selfies, but there are also some sweet ones. Use an adorable The Santa Clause quote to caption a pic of you opening presents on Christmas morning, or one of you cuddling up on the couch with your pooch watching The Santa Clause. You could even be inspired by Judy the Elf's infamous hot chocolate and make a batch of your own for a festive sippin' pic. If you're feeling extra sweet, set up a hot chocolate charcuterie board for your housemate movie night in the living room for a snap, too.

Whatever picture you have ready to spread some holiday cheer on your feed, The Santa Clause has you covered with these 20 movie quotes for your captions.

Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

1. "If something should happen to me, put on my suit; the reindeer will know what to do." — Scott Calvin reading Santa's card

2. "And I'll have a caesar. No dressing. And one of those homemade cookies, the warm chocolate chip. No nuts. And a little slice of cheesecake." — Scott Calvin

3. "How come you don't have a beard?" — Sarah the little girl

4. "Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night!" — Scott Calvin

5. "He's making a list... Checkin' it twice! Gonna find out who's naughty or nice!" — Bernard, Charlie, and the Elves

6. "It was a dream! Stuff like that doesn't happen! It was a dream! Come on!" — Scott Calvin

7. "You're the new Santa." — Bernard

8. "Well, what's your diet like? Milk and cookies." — Dr. Pete Novos and Scott Calvin

9. "I'm in big trouble. Mm-hmm." — Scott Calvin

10. "You see, children hold the spirit of Christmas within their hearts." — Bernard

Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

11. "What's all this boo-hooin' going on here?" — Bernard

12. "These are Santa's reindeer, aren't they?" — Charlie

13. "These are... A gift. Probably from the cable company. We're getting the Disney Channel now. Merry Christmas." — Scott Calvin

14. "I'm just about this close to taking all those presents back up the chimney." — Scott Calvin

15. "Sometimes believing in something means you... means you just believe in it." — Scott Calvin

16. "You don't wanna be responsible for killing the spirit of Christmas, now would you... Santa?" — Bernard

17. "It means you put on the suit, you're the big guy." — Bernard

18. "Well I hope you're happy, Comet." — Scott Calvin

19. "How do reindeer fly? They don't have any wings." — Charlie

20. "Maybe you better leave some milk and cookies out, just in case." — Charlie