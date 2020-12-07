Christmas isn't complete without kicking off the season watching The Grinch at least a few times. The Grinch sure is, well, a Grinch, but learns the true spirit of the season in Whoville. As you prepare for your own magical season at home, you may want to add some of these The Grinch quotes for Instagram to your posts.

So, transport yourself to Whoville with a few snaps of your best Grinch-themed photos. You can snap a selfie of your scrunched-up nose for a photo that says, "Ew Who" (while still keeping it cute, of course) and pair it with a sassy quote from the movie. Or, take a photo of you and your housemates gathered around the dinner table in festive PJs to capture the film's heartfelt messages. Whether you opt for a saucy photo-op or a sweet reminder to enjoy the company of your loved ones, these quotes have you covered.

Your Insta will fall in love with the clever rhymes of the holidays once they read one of these Grinch quotes on your Instagram. Hey, you can even do up your hair like Cindy Lou Who. Whatever you decide, you are certain to have your friends liking your posts and getting inspired to spread the Who-liday cheer.

1. "To kindness and love, the things we need most!" — Grinch

2. "I don't know what's in this cake but I think I just saw Santa Claus. I'ma get me another slice!" — Mr. Bricklebaum

3. "I specifically bought enough food to last me until January. How much emotional eating have I been doing?" — Grinch

4. "YOU will guide my sleigh tonight!" — Grinch

5. "Today was great! We did mean things and we did them in style." — Grinch

6. "If I'm gonna become Santa, then I need to get into character." — Grinch

7. "Look at those greedy little gift monsters." — Grinch

8. "Christmas already? Ugh!" — Grinch

9. "I know what to do. I'm going to STEAL their Christmas!" — Grinch

10. "Yes, the Whos down in Whoville liked Christmas a lot, but the Grinch - in his cave north of Whoville, did not!" — Narrator

11. "Don't do anything I wouldn't do!" — Donna Who

12. "The present! THIS is our enemy! You WILL want to unwrap it." — Grinch

13. "All this excess and nonsense. It was all about greed. About meaningless stuff that they didn't even need." — Narrator

14. "The mayor wants Christmas to be three times bigger this year." — Whovillian

15. "That is the loudest snow I've ever heard in my life." — Grinch

16. "I'm not complaining, I'm venting, there's a difference." — Donna Who

17. "Smells like Christmas.” — Whoville Townsperson

18. "And the Grinch raised his glass, and led the Whos in a toast." — Narrator

19. "Sorry I can’t hear you. I don’t speak ridiculous.” — Grinch

20. "Oh sugar plums." — Who Lady

21. "Excuse me! Are you getting that? I need it for my Christmas stuffing." — Who Lady

22. "Think jolly.” — Cindy Lou Who